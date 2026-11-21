Mitchell Robinson looks like his heart is still in New York.

The Celtics’ free-agent acquisition has looked lost in Boston this season, struggling on both ends of the floor and turning the ball over at a career-high rate.

Robinson’s troubles reached a new level during a bizarre stretch Wednesday in the third quarter of an eventual 105-101 Nuggets victory. Boston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson, front, goes to the basket as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic chases him on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Denver.

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“And I don’t know if that was a great pass to Mitchell Robinson on the roll,” Richard Jefferson said on the call. “I don’t think that’s the best place to utilize him. ” The Celtics had nine turnovers in the third quarter, and while only one was credited to Robinson officially, he was involved in at least three of them.

One was an offensive foul due to a moving screen and two of the others were due to poor communication between him and the ball handlers. On one sequence with six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Robinson mishandled a pick-and-roll pass, leading to a dunk at the other end for Denver.

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Paul George later attempted a pass to him wide open under the basket but Robinson stopped his movement early, and the ball sailed into the stands, drawing a few comments and confused looks from George. Then with roughly 2:40 remaining in the quarter, Robinson was switching off a cutting Christian Braun for an easy basket.

Robinson was immediately given the hook after that play, after playing roughly five minutes in a disaster quarter, with Robinson’s picks heavily involved in plays that ended in turnovers. Perhaps coach Joe Mazzulla is having a tough time figuring out how to use Robinson, as he may not be the best fit as a rim runner and pick-and-roll specialist for dunks and passes to slashers.

“I think he’s playing a role that we need him to play. It’s bigs by committee,” Mazzulla said after Monday’s 115-105 loss to the Magic. Those watching — including Sam Vecenie, host of the basketball podcast “Game Theory” — felt a little more strongly.

“I am truly blown away by the five minutes that Mitchell Robinson played in the 3rd quarter for Boston against Denver last night,” Vecenie said of Robinson. “That was insane. ”Payton Pritchard and head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics look on during a game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Denver. Robinson’s struggles go well beyond that, though.

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He has posted a terrible -30 plus-minus during his 246 minutes on the floor for the Celtics this year. Robinson has career-lows in rebounds per game and an alarming 2.4 offensive rebounds per game, compared to 4.2 last year in just two fewer minutes per game for the Knicks’ title team. He’s also posted a career-high 0.9 turnovers per game, and he has by far his lowest block and steal rates.for unlimited access to Knicks coverage.

He was the one significant piece to leave the Knicks’ title team as they were hellbent on not flirting with the second apron.

“’Mitchell Robinson will be fine, settle down, he just needs to play himself into shape’ — a text I’ve sent 52 times this season already,”The Celtics are 11-4, while the Knicks are 9-6. Boston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson, front, goes to the basket as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic chases him on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Denver.

Payton Pritchard and head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics look on during a game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Denver.