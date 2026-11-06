One industry faces multi-trillion-dollar reckoning after historic midterm election reshuffle

Donald Trump backed AI data centers, but Texas Democrats' historic midterm sweep now threatens billions in planned projects across the state.

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President Donald Trump has thrown the federal government's weight behind massive data centers build-outs needed to power the country's artificial intelligence boom. But a historic Democratic sweep in Texas has put one of the nation's biggest AI infrastructure hubs under new political leadership, raising questions about the future of billions of dollars in planned investments.for Texas Democrats, who captured the governor's mansion for the first time in more than three decades and won a U.S. Senate seat for the first time since 1988.

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Texas is poised to overtake Virginia as the nation's largest data center market and is projected to account for roughly a quarter of new U.S. data center power capacity through 2030. With at least 248 projects planned across the state, investment bank Jefferies estimates that 13.3 gigawatts of announced developments could be at risk under a moratorium backed by incoming Gov. Gina Hinojosa.

Texas is poised to overtake Virginia as the nation's largest data center market and is projected to account for roughly a quarter of new U.S. capacity through 2030. Texas was hardly alone in facing growing opposition to data center development. In Ohio, voters weighed 21 data center-related ballot questions across 18 communities in the midterm elections,The results this week are now forcing some developers to reconsider where to invest billions of dollars in future projects as political power shifts.

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"It makes us and our investors pause and think if we should be investing somewhere else," Brittany Kaiser, CEO of Alpha Compute, told Fox News Digital following the Republican bloodbath in Tuesday's election. Kaiser warned that political shifts in traditionally Republican states could push billions of dollars in planned investments elsewhere, including overseas, as companies weigh "There's new decision making that needs to come into play and a lot more to think about than there was before the election," she said.

But relocating projects already underway is far more complicated, particularly when developers have secured land, negotiated power agreements and committed substantial capital.

"It's not very easy to pivot after you've already made contractual and financial commitments to these types of builds," Kaiser said. For projects still in the pipeline, however, companies have more flexibility. Kaiser said Alpha Compute has already invested in data centers in Canada, Europe and Mexico, where regulatory approvals are more straightforward. The backlash highlights growing tensions between Washington's push to accelerate AI development and voters' concerns about electricity costs and the impact of data centers on their communities.

Kaiser urged incoming lawmakers to strike a balance between addressing community concerns and preserving what she called"the biggest economic opportunity of our generation.

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" The AI boom is accelerating demand for data centers across Texas as companies seek more space, power and infrastructure to support increasingly intensive computing needs. "It's really important, yes, to make sure that data center companies are good actors and are doing things the right way," she said, calling for"common sense legislation and regulation" that allows developers to work with lawmakers and local communities.

"If we can abide by those rules, then bans and moratoriums should not be the answer," Kaiser said. "It's just let's sensibly regulate and move forward in a way that is positively impactful for communities. " Amanda Macias covers the intersection of business, economics and politics, with a focus on how policy decisions shape markets, businesses and American workers.