One in Three Britons Believe Police Favour Ethnic Minorities, Survey Shows

A new poll reveals that 34% of Britons think police treat ethnic minorities more favourably than white people, doubling in two years, amid controversy over the Henry Nowak case and accusations of two-tier policing.

More than one in three Britons now believe that police treat ethnic minorities more favourably than white people, according to new polling from the think tank More in Common.

The survey of 2,087 people found that 34 per cent of respondents think ethnic minorities receive preferential treatment, a proportion that has doubled in the last two years. In contrast, 21 per cent believe white people are treated more favourably by law enforcement. These findings come amid a national outcry over the concept of two-tier policing, sparked by the release of video footage showing the final moments of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak.

The clip, which went viral, shows Nowak pleading with officers that he could not breathe after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, only for a policeman to respond dismissively. The incident led to thousands of protesters taking to the streets of Southampton last week, with some clashes between demonstrators and riot officers.

However, the poll indicates that 68 per cent of Britons do not feel the protesters represent their views, while 57 per cent of Reform UK voters supported the demonstrations. Nine in 10 respondents said that violence towards police, such as throwing bricks, is unjustified. The survey also reveals significant scepticism about how political leaders have responded to the Nowak case.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the footage as making him feel sick and stated that officers have serious questions to answer, while Reform leader Nigel Farage called for pure cold rage over the incident, claiming that an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than murder. However, half of those surveyed believe Farage used the case for political gain, and 36 per cent said he responded badly.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch received the most positive response, with 30 per cent approving of her handling and only 14 per cent disapproving. Badenoch emphasised that there should be no two-tier policing and called for common sense in how equality is treated under the law. People were split on Starmer's response, with no clear majority either approving or disapproving.

Commenting on the findings, Luke Tryl, UK director of More in Common, noted that while still a minority, a third of Britons now believe the police treat ethnic minorities more favourably. He highlighted that most Britons are horrified by the Nowak case and want it taken seriously, but they are also concerned about division and disorder. Two-thirds say the Southampton demonstrators do not speak for them, and while most support peaceful protest, they have little tolerance for disorder.

Tryl suggested this poses a challenge for Nigel Farage, as his supporters want a strong response to any notion of two-tier policing, but the majority of Britons reject incitement to violence. He added that Kemi Badenoch appears to have struck the right note, being more likely than Starmer or Farage to be seen by the public as handling the case well.

Meanwhile, 91 per cent of survey respondents want the current legal exemption allowing Sikhs to carry the kirpan ceremonial knife in public to be removed or tightened. Digwa, described as knife-obsessed, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years for the murder of Henry Nowak, who was returning from a university night out when he was attacked





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