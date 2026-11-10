One In, One Out Deal Could Have Returned More Migrants, Inspector Finds

A UK inspector report says France's lack of transparency limited small boat returns under the one in, one out deal. Refusal rates reached as high as 50 per cent at times.

A report by John Tuckett, the UK's Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, suggests that many more small boat migrants could have been deported under the ' one in, one out' deal if France had been more 'transparent'. The review found Home Office officials were often left 'frustrated' after French counterparts rejected taking back selected migrants without saying why.

The deal was struck by former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. It officially expired last month because the Élysée Palace wanted to end it. Latest figures show 1,087 migrants were returned to France between August 2025 and June 30, 2026, while the UK accepted 1,117 in return.

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How Refusal Rates Limited Returns to France

Refusal rates by French authorities were 'as high as 50 per cent' at times, John Tuckett said. He stated that this had 'a significant impact on the numbers that could be removed to France.'

Sir Keir Starmer had wanted the scheme to act as a deterrent to stem the flow of migrants crossing the Channel. Over the same period, nearly 28,000 migrants arrived in the UK on small boats, meaning only around 4 per cent of arrivals were sent back to France under the scheme.

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John Tuckett, in his final report into the scheme's effectiveness, said that 'an area for improvement would be greater engagement' between both sides. Caseworking teams in the UK reported frustrations with not knowing the criteria French officials applied to the cases they rejected.

French and UK Views on Data and Criteria

French officials said there were 'issues with the quality and content of data' they received from the Home Office, while the inspector found that French acceptance criteria were not transparent to UK caseworkers. The report concluded that the basis on which French authorities accepted or rejected individuals referred under the OUT route was unclear.

UK caseworkers reported receiving binary yes/no responses from French officials without sufficient explanation. As a result, they could not identify consistent patterns in what drove those decisions, which limited the effectiveness of the referral process.

The inspector also noted 'some variations in perspective among senior staff' on France's approach to the agreement. He said the small boat issue was viewed as affecting the UK more directly, while French partners were also focused on broader, Europe-wide returns discussions.

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Chris Philp, the Tory shadow home secretary, said the government had laughably claimed it would 'smash the gangs' and that its one in, one out deal had failed. He argued that France had become a launchpad for thousands of illegal Channel crossings, and that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood had handed France £660 million of British money.

What the Expired Scheme Means Next

The one in, one out scheme has officially expired, and Paris has long wanted to replace it with an EU-wide initiative. Under that proposal, Britain would send migrants back to several countries across the EU and take around the same number in return from those nations.

Groups and lawyers acting on behalf of migrants lodged around 100 judicial reviews against the scheme in a bid to halt it. These challenges were successfully defeated, largely because France is deemed a safe country.

John Tuckett's findings point to greater engagement and clearer decision criteria as the main areas for improvement. Without those changes, the report suggests the numbers that could be removed to France will remain limited by refusals that caseworkers cannot explain.