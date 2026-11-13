One FSU Coaching Candidate Just Sent a Message With Latest Decision

You can likely cross this name off the list now.

Florida State University’s new athletic director Jeff Purinton addresses the media, Board of Trustees, Seminole fans and more during a press conference in the Champions Club on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Florida State Seminoles' head coaching search is well underway as the university looks to move past the Mike Norvell era. Many candidates' names have been tossed into the arena, with some ranging from highly unlikely to others hitting closer to home. Many fans will remember the Bob Stoops mania after the Seminoles moved on from Willie Taggart; however, more realistic options have landed on the university president's desk.

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Florida State is less than two weeks into its search for Norvell’s replacement, and one of the first coaches linked to the job has decided to stay put. Oct 31, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert on the sidelines during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It’s easy to see why Dickert’s name came up in Tallahassee. He won nine games in his first season at Wake Forest, the most by a first-year coach in program history, and has the Demon Deacons at 8-1 and ranked No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Dickert made his intentions clear before the deal was announced.

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While talks were still ongoing, he told FOX Sports’ Ben Portnoy that keeping his staff and players together was his priority. Wake Forest is the kind of program College Football Inc. is determined to weed out. But backed by industry titans and an effervescent head coach everyone wants, the Deacs are on the cusp of a CFP berth. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz before kick off against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Florida State's administration has made it abundantly clear that the vacancy will be filled sooner rather than later. Whatever names are being tossed around are speculation at best, as new Athletic Director Jeff Purinton vets candidates. The top brass in Garnet and Gold have been tight-lipped about the direction they're going.

An acting coach with a winning attitude is the verbal composite sketch that fans are left with, and rightfully so. Targeting an active coach takes finesse, especially a winning one that has postseason aspirations on the line. NoleGameday had Dickert and Duke head coach Manny Diaz among its early candidates for the job.

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Diaz, a Florida State graduate who led Duke to the ACC title last season, told his players earlier this month that he was happy in Durham.to the job. He and new Florida State athletic director Jeff Purinton overlapped at Alabama, and at his introductory press conference Tuesday, Purinton said he would weigh how candidates evaluate recruits, motivate their players, and get their teams to perform on Saturdays.

UCLA's Bob Chesney, Kentucky's Will Stein, Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, and New Mexico's Jason Eck, alongside former head coach Jimbo Fisher, are also likely names in the pile. Whoever the next man up in the City of Seven Hills ends up being, FSU's next head coach will have both the resources and facilities to attract top recruits; the caveat is that they must win football games, or risk falling into the next lost decade.

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III