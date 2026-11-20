Today's Alaska weather forecast from Alaska's Weather Source.

ANCHORAGE, AK - Widespread messy roads have plagued most of Southcentral Alaska the last few days, as a freeze/thaw pattern has been with some, while other areas remained well above freezing.

Many locations saw snow from earlier this week melt away, with a fresh round of snow and/or wintry mix moving through the region. While some high surf still remains for areas of Western Alaska, the region is beginning to see much quieter weather compared to the last few days. SOUTHCENTRAL: The last 24 hours across Southcentral brought anywhere from heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding concerns, a wintry mix and now snow across the region.

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The area of low pressure that has been driving the ongoing weather for Southcentral is moving inland and bringing one final push of snow. While some areas area still holding onto a wintry mix, as colder air spills in on the backside of the system, snow will transition for all. At times this evening, the rate of snowfall could be heavy enough to lead to reduced visiblity.

It’s a good reminder to always remember to drive slow and arrive to your destination in a safe manner, especially when the roads are coated in snow. While snow does help provide some traction, the wacky weather the last few days will still have some lingering slick or icy spots across the region. You’ll want to prepare for possible slick conditions into Friday, although many areas should see much improved conditions.

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As we head into the weekend and on into next week, much quieter weather returns to the region. Temperatures look to cool off near or slightly above seasonal values, with many areas seeing highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. SOUTHEAST: Areas of dense fog will be possible for the Panhandle tonight into Friday morning, with visibility greatly reduced in some areas.

While things have been trending much drier for the region, we will watch for a small chance for light rain showers overnight into Friday. Once this system clears, we’ll see a few days of some sunshine breaks and mild weather. Get outside and soak up the sunshine, as showers do look to return at the start of next week. While rain looks to be the predominant precipitation type, higher elevations of the northern Panhandle will see snowfall chances.

INTERIOR: While winds have been fairly gusty through the Alaska Range through most of this week, things are beginning to quiet down. However, gusts up to 40 mph will still be possible through Friday evening. An overall dry stretch of weather looks to briefly come to an end, as light snow moves north into the Interior.

While light accumulation looks possible for most areas, locations of the Upper Koyukuk Valley and Dalton Highway corridor could see upwards of 10 inches of snowfall. Fairbanks and surrounding areas may see less than 2 inches of the fresh white powder, with much drier and colder weather in the days ahead. We’re still awaiting the first officially zero or subzero reading in Fairbanks, with the latest ever recorded being Nov. 22.

Should Fairbanks not hit it by this Sunday, the city will break a century old record. We will be watching the return to colder weather though over the weekend and into next week, as afternoon highs fall into the low to mid 10s, while overnight lows flirt with zero at times. SLOPE/WESTERN ALASKA: Ongoing snow showers remain with the Brooks Range, where we could see nearly half a foot of snowfall.

This could lead to difficult travel conditions through Atigun and Anaktuvuk passes through the first part of the weekend. While winds have largely died down for most areas, we’ll still see some breezy conditions. These winds will lead to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. While an overall warm weather pattern has been with the Slope, temperatures do begin to cool off over the weekend and into next week.

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Improving conditions continue to return to Western Alaska, as the high winds, coastal flooding, winter storm concerns continues to wind down. While high surf will still be possible for some areas through early Friday morning. While things do look to remain much quieter for many areas, we are watching some light snow and gusty winds that could affect some areas over the weekend.

This will most likely be fore areas of the Middle Yukon Valley and north near the Brooks Range. Less than 5 inches of snow looks possible for the Middle Yukon Valley, with nearly double the amount expected to fall through parts of the Brooks Range. Any snowfall chances dwindle away over the weekend. We are watching another low building into the Bering Sea, although this one looks much weaker, with no significant impacts expected as of this evening.

ALEUTIANS: After a period of seemingly quiet weather for the Aleutians, storms look to continue their shift out of the Gulf of Alaska and into the Bering Sea. This will lead to more rounds of rain, winds and rough seas for many areas of the Aleutians. The low that moves over the Western Aleutians Friday evening into Saturday will be the next round of rain and winds that will affect the islands.

OUTLOOK AHEAD: Despite a return to some cooler weather across the state, our overall forecast continues to remain on the warmer side. If you’re a fan of the warmer weather this upcoming winter may be the one for you. It is important to note that while the overall season looks to be warm, there will be periods of cold stretches. Stormier conditions look to shift from the Gulf of Alaska and into Western Alaska through the end of the month.

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