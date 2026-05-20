One Final Hope: Desperate Race Across The World Team Unlikely To Win Trekking Extreme Fate Mongolia

Margo Oakley and Mark Blythen, who have been racing in memory of Mark's late wife and Margo's late sister, have become fan favourites in Race Across The World but are unlikely to win this time. They were devastated to find themselves in such a disadvantageous position in the penultimate leg and are aware that their chances of winning have decreased significantly.

Race Across The World draws to a close on Thursday night with an epic final leg in Mongolia. But one of the four final teams have admitted it would take a miracle for them to win the BBC show after a devastating penultimate leg.

Margo Oakley and her brother-in-law Mark Blythen have proved themselves as fan favourites on the show, but suffered a disastrous leg last week which saw them at risk of having to withdraw from the race. The latest episode ended in a cliffhanger with the pair, who are racing in memory of Mark's late wife and Margo's late sister, realizing they were hours behind their competitors and still had a long journey to the penultimate checkpoint.

They go into the final episode with a dwindling budget and have admitted in a pre-finale interview that they were 'devastated' to have found themselves at such a disadvantage so close to the finish line. Margo said: 'When we realized we'd fallen behind this last leg, we were devastated. Because we were delayed and could not go on that night, we know we have fallen so far behind, and it almost feels like the chances of winning are disappearing.





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Race Across The World BBC Show Final Leg Margo Oakley Mark Blythen Dwindling Budget Rewriting Of Endings Miracle Winning Friendship Competition Changes In Perspective Justification

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