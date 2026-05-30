One Easy Step Promises to Eliminate Your Hangover. But Does It Work?

On a typical night out, the rhythm of drinking can be hard to control.

Rounds arrive quickly, glasses are topped up before they're empty, and intentions to"take it slow" often dissolve by the second or third drink. The idea is simple: after having a glass of wine or a pint of beer, reach for a soft drink or glass of water for the next round, before having your next alcoholic drink.suggest that this practice is becoming increasing popular in the UK, with 34% of adults reporting they've tried zebra striping in 2025.

But while this may help you pace yourself better, it's by no means a hangover cure. Drinking faster than this raises your blood alcohol concentration , leading to intoxication and increasing other physiological stresses on the body. By alternating non-alcoholic alternatives with alcoholic drinks, zebra striping slows overall alcohol consumption.

This not only reduces your peak BAC , it also tends to reduce the total number of alcoholic drinks consumed.memory impairments , with our research into binge drinking showing that heavy social drinkers show impaired inhibitory control, verbal fluency and attention switching. In this sense, zebra striping can be seen as a form of harm reduction – but only if it decreases overall consumption.

This makes it easier to moderate your alcohol intake, especially in societies like the UK where social drinking is seen as the norm. Another commonly cited benefit of zebra striping is hydration, which many say will help to stave off hangovers the next day. The bottom line is that the severity of a hangover is closely tied to the amount of alcohol consumed.

The more you drink and the higher your BAC, the greater the likelihood and intensity of hangover symptoms. This is because the bubbles increase pressure in the stomach and force alcohol into the small intestine. Fizzy soft drinks won't get you more drunk overall, but they may make you drunk faster. Our expert verdict on zebra striping is that it can work – but not in the way you might hope.

Zebra striping doesn't prevent hangovers in itself, because alternating drinks and staying hydrated does not counteract the biological processes that cause hangovers. By slowing the pace and extending the time between alcoholic drinks, you might end up drinking less. But if you compensate for zebra striping by extending your night out or drinking stronger drinks, the benefits quickly disappear. If the goal is to avoid a hangover entirely, the evidence shows you should drink less, or not at all.





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