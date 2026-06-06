One Drink of Alcohol a Day Raises Your Risk of 10 Cancers, Study Warns

People who enjoy a cheeky drink every now and then usually do so knowing that it's not particularly good for their health.

were particularly notable: Drinking alcohol seemed to increase the risk of all 10 cancer types the team studied – even if it's less than one tipple a day.

High alcohol consumption was associated with increased risk across all 20 of the analyzed health conditions, which as well as cancer included type 2 The research reviewed 843 previous studies between 1963 and 2023, and assigned a 0 to 5 star rating to grade the strength and consistency of the relationship between alcohol and each health condition, based on the available evidence.health economist Emmanuela Gakidou, from the University of Washington.

"For cancer, the evidence is consistent and unambiguous: risk rises with any level of alcohol intake. "Even low consumption – less than one drink a day – was associated with an increased chance of developing pharynx, colorectal, esophagus, breast, liver, pancreas, and prostate cancer. One of the strongest associations was between alcohol consumption and the relative risk of developing pharyngeal cancer, compared to consuming no alcohol at all. (Dai et al.

,With cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health issues, the relationship to alcohol was less clear-cut. These conditions were in the 2-star and 1-star categories, and the review found that low-to-moderate alcohol consumption was associated with a lower risk of outcomes such as type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's.

"For some cardiometabolic and dementia outcomes, studies suggest small reduced risks at low-to-moderate consumption, but those associations became weaker and reversed at higher levels of drinking," "Rather than interpreting these results as an endorsement of drinking, they lay out a complex map of where the evidence is strong, weak, or mixed. " There are some limitations to talk about.

Drinking habits in the reviewed studies were self-reported, which isn't always the most reliable method of data collection, and there were big variations across the studies in terms of how many other contributing factors ( That said, given the scale and comprehensiveness of the research, these are results worth paying attention to. The analysis approach the researchers took here was actually a relatively conservative one, so it's possible that drinking As always, the research needs to be taken in the context of other studies to properly assess the dangers of drinking too much – or at all.

Numerous health benefits havethat's more honest about the risks that can come with alcohol, and reviews of recommended levels of drinking, which vary from country to country.

"Given substantial variation in burden from these diseases across ages and regions, current evidence does not support a universally applicable threshold for alcohol consumption that maximizes health for all," "Instead, public health guidance should be population-specific, considerate of both relative risks across intake levels and the overall burden of these outcomes in populations. "





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