One Dead, Several Injured After Small Jet Crashes at Scottsdale Airport

A small business jet crashed into a parked plane at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, resulting in at least one fatality and multiple injuries. The grounded aircraft belonged to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil.

At least one person lost their life and several others sustained injuries after a small business jet collided with a stationary aircraft upon landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, situated just east of Phoenix, on Monday afternoon. The aircraft that was grounded belonged to Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil , according to a representative for the musician. Neil was not present on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, representative Worrick Robinson confirmed in a statement to CNN.

Initial reports indicated four individuals were hurt in the crash, but officials later clarified that three individuals were injured and transported to hospitals. Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. David Folio stated that responders were still working to recover the body of the deceased victim. Authorities have not yet released the names of those on board the aircraft. Robinson revealed that Neil's Learjet 35A, which was en route from Austin, Texas, veered off the runway and crashed into a parked Gulfstream G200 jet. Kelli Kuester, a city spokesperson, explained at a Monday news conference that the left main gear appears to have malfunctioned during landing, leading to the accident.The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently at the crash site and spearheading the investigation into the incident. In response to a CNN inquiry, the NTSB confirmed that they are investigating the matter. Scottsdale Airport, a prominent aviation hub for private jets serving the Phoenix area, particularly during major events like the recent Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, experienced a temporary halt in flights following the crash. However, a subsequent post on Scottsdale Airport's X account indicated that the runway reopened late Monday. This incident follows a series of aviation disasters in recent weeks, including a fatal mid-air collision near Washington, DC, resulting in the deaths of all 67 people on board both aircraft, and the crash of a medevac jet in Philadelphia, which claimed the lives of seven people





