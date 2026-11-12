One dead, four injured in DC shooting; suspect contained

Multiple people were shot near Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., prompting police to warn residents to avoid the area as they search for a suspect.

One person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting Thursday morning near Logan Circle in Washington, D.C. Police say the suspect has been contained after suffering what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said they received a call about a shooting inside a gym just before 8 a.m. Around that same time, they got more calls about victims. Of the four surviving victims, one is in critical condition and three have injuries that are not life-threatening. The search for the suspect led police to an apartment building. While clearing the building, officers discovered that a suspect had barricaded himself on the seventh floor.

Also read 5 people shot in Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood, authorities say

Negotiators made contact with the suspect, but after speaking with him, they heard a gunshot. Officers then breached the area and found the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition remains unknown, but police confirmed that the suspect is contained. Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from a conflict involving an apartment building, though details remain unclear.

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The shooting occurred in a busy area of the city that includes residences, a church and a grocery store, about a mile from the White House.