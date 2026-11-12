One dead, four injured in DC shooting; suspect contained
Multiple people were shot near Logan Circle in Washington, D.C., prompting police to warn residents to avoid the area as they search for a suspect.
One person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting Thursday morning near Logan Circle in Washington, D.C. Police say the suspect has been contained after suffering what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police said they received a call about a shooting inside a gym just before 8 a.m. Around that same time, they got more calls about victims. Of the four surviving victims, one is in critical condition and three have injuries that are not life-threatening. The search for the suspect led police to an apartment building. While clearing the building, officers discovered that a suspect had barricaded himself on the seventh floor.Also read5 people shot in Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood, authorities say
Negotiators made contact with the suspect, but after speaking with him, they heard a gunshot. Officers then breached the area and found the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition remains unknown, but police confirmed that the suspect is contained. Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from a conflict involving an apartment building, though details remain unclear.
The shooting occurred in a busy area of the city that includes residences, a church and a grocery store, about a mile from the White House.
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