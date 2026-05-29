One dead following overnight Ogden house fire

One person is dead following a house fire that started just after midnight in Ogden. Four others are now displaced following the fire.

OGDEN, Utah — One person is dead following a house fire that started just after midnight in Ogden. Four others are now displaced following the fire.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, at 12:09 a.m. on Friday, they were called to a home fire in the 600 block of 3rd Street. 9-1-1 calls reported people seeing heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home. Some residents of the home were evacuated with the help of a neighbor before fire crews were able to arrive. When crews arrived at the home, one resident was still unaccounted for.

Firefighters searched the home and found the missing resident. Despite efforts, the resident passed away from their injuries. The victim's name hasn't been released by officials. Four additional residents were taken to the hospital for their injuries, which include smoke-related injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The fire was contained after an hour and fully extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators estimate $300,000 worth of damage was done to the home. Recent Northern Utah Stories





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