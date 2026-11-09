One dead, another critically hurt in two-alarm fire at Manhattan apartment building

A Monday morning fire at a Manhattan apartment building on Riverside Drive left one person dead and another critically injured.

One person is dead and another was left with life-threatening injuries after a two-alarm fire broke out in Manhattan early Monday. Firefighters were called around 1:30 a.m. to a heavily cluttered third-floor apartment in the six-story building at 660 Riverside Drive, between West 143rd and West 144th streets, FDNY officials said.

A Monday morning fire at a Manhattan apartment building on Riverside Drive left one person dead and another critically injured, FDNY said. A Monday morning fire at a Manhattan apartment building on Riverside Drive left one person dead and another critically injured, FDNY said. One victim was dead on arrival, while another was taken to Harlem Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said. The FDNY has not released the victims’ identities or additional details on their conditions.

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In all, 46 units and 141 firefighters and EMS workers responded to the blaze. One victim was dead on arrival, while another was taken to Harlem Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Robert Mecea for NY PostA Monday morning fire at a Manhattan apartment building on Riverside Drive left one person dead and another critically injured, FDNY said. A Monday morning fire at a Manhattan apartment building on Riverside Drive left one person dead and another critically injured, FDNY said.

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One victim was dead on arrival, while another was taken to Harlem Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Robert Mecea for NY Post