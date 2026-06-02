One Contestant Eliminated in Next Level Chef Season 5 Semi-Finals

The semi-finals of Fox's culinary reality competition, Next Level Chef Season 5, concluded with one contestant eliminated. The challenges were difficult, but all four contestants performed strongly and presented memorable dishes to the judges.

The semi-finals of Fox 's culinary reality competition , Next Level Chef Season 5, concluded with one contestant eliminated. The challenges were difficult, but all four contestants performed strongly and presented memorable dishes to the judges.

The four contestants, Sherry Cardoso, Laurence Louie, Jonathan Dearden, and Rhoda Magbitang, competed for a spot in the finale of the show. The final Quickfire Challenge of the season featured Tom Colicchio preparing a dish inspired by Spanish flavors, and the contestants were tasked with identifying the dish by asking up to 20 questions. The contestant who came closest to identifying the dish correctly would win $20,000.

The Elimination Challenge focused on plating and required contestants to serve their dishes on unconventional vessels. Jonathan made pumpkin seed dinner rolls with pumpkin puree and compound butter, while Laurence made Cheung Fun four ways. Rhoda made grilled ribeye with beet soil, baby carrots and turnips, burnt leek puree, and pickled seaweed, while Sherry made Korean BBQ short ribs, pear kimchi, rice, and banchan. The episode concluded with Jonathan's elimination, although the judges also responded positively to his dish





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Next Level Chef Fox Reality Competition Semi-Finals Elimination

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