The lead author of the study told Newsweek that mothers should discuss symptoms with their healthcare provider for a treatment.

A common pregnancy struggle that affects millions of women may have a lasting impact on children's health long after they are born, according to new research.

Scientists at the University of Southern California found that poor sleep during the late stages of pregnancy was associated with a distinct growth pattern in offspring, with babies initially weighing less before becoming heavier than their peers after the age of one. The team investigated 645 mother-child pairs enrolled in the Maternal and Developmental Risks from Environmental and Social Stressors study in Los Angeles.

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The cohort primarily included Hispanic families, a population that has been underrepresented in research despite facing higher rates of overweight and obesity. Late-pregnancy sleep quality was assessed using the Jenkins Sleep Scale—a validated four-item questionnaire—which measures difficulties such as falling asleep, staying asleep, waking during the night and waking feeling unrefreshed. The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, found that around 26 percent of mothers reported poor sleep quality.

Children born to mothers with the poorest sleep also had lower weights from birth to six months but then experienced faster growth. By age one, they weighed an average of 346.7 grams more than children whose mothers had better sleep, with the largest difference, 751.5 grams, observed at around 17 months. The association was strongest among male infants and babies born at full term.

Lead author Xiaoran Yang, a PhD graduate from the Department of Population and Public Health Sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, told Newsweek the goal of the study is to emphasize the importance of sleep health during pregnancy and raise greater attention to monitoring and intervening in pregnancy sleep health in current clinical practice.

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“Our study observed a population-level association between poor sleep during late pregnancy and child growth among Hispanic mothers, pointing to a modifiable risk factor rather than putting more stress on expectant mothers,” she said. The researchers found that factors beyond an individual's control may also play a role. In a companion analysis from the MADRES study, sleep quality was linked not only to personal circumstances but also to environmental factors such as air pollution, household conditions and neighborhood noise.

"Reducing controllable nighttime disruption at home is a reasonable step, though several exposures are neighborhood-level and point toward community and policy solutions rather than individual effort alone," Yang said. Lindsay McHugh, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and co-founder of Resting Roo, who was not involved in the study, said the findings were significant because sleep is often dismissed as an unavoidable part of pregnancy.

“This study raises an important issue because sleep is often treated as something ‘normal’ that pregnant people simply have to tolerate, when in reality, sleep is closely connected to both physical and mental health during the perinatal period, as well as the health of the child,” she told Newsweek. According to McHugh, one of the most noteworthy findings was the close relationship between sleep and mental health.

“Anxiety, depression, and chronic stress can make it harder to fall or stay asleep, while inadequate or disrupted sleep can also worsen emotional wellbeing,” she said. “I think the researchers are spot on in positing that this relationship is likely bidirectional rather than a simple cause-and-effect pathway. ” The study population was largely drawn from low-income Hispanic communities in urban Los Angeles, which means the findings may not apply equally to all pregnant people.

McHugh also noted that future studies incorporating objective sleep measurements and more diverse populations would help clarify the relationship. Yang said that sleep problems are extremely common during the third trimester.

"Mothers struggling with sleep should raise their concerns with their provider, since poor late-pregnancy sleep often has an identifiable and treatable cause," she said. Reference Xiaoran Yang, PhD, Sandrah P. Eckel, PhD, Erika Garcia, et al. Self-Reported Sleep Quality in Late Pregnancy Is Associated With Early-Childhood Growth Trajectories in Children Aged 0−2 Years in Hispanic Populations. American Journal of Preventative Medicine. 2026.

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.amepre.2026.108546 Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Kara Dolman and Emma Lee-Sangwas associated with a distinct growth pattern in offspring, with babies initially weighing less before becoming heavier than their peers after the age of one. The team investigated 645 mother-child pairs enrolled in the Maternal and Developmental Risks from Environmental and Social Stressors study in Los Angeles.

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The cohort primarily included Hispanic families, a population that has been underrepresented in research despite facing higher rates of overweight andquality was assessed using the Jenkins Sleep Scale—a validated four-item questionnaire—which measures difficulties such as falling asleep, staying asleep, waking during the night and waking feeling unrefreshed. Children born to mothers with the poorest sleep also had lower weights from birth to six months but then experienced faster growth.

By age one, they weighed an average of 346.7 grams more than children whose mothers had better sleep, with the largest difference, 751.5 grams, observed at around 17 months. Lead author Xiaoran Yang, a PhD graduate from the Department of Population and Public Health Sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, told“Our study observed a population-level association between poor sleep during late pregnancy and child growth among Hispanic mothers, pointing to a modifiable risk factor rather than putting more stress on expectant mothers,” she said.

In a companion analysis from the MADRES study, sleep quality was linked not only to personal circumstances but also to environmental factors such as air pollution, household conditions and neighborhood noise.

"Reducing controllable nighttime disruption at home is a reasonable step, though several exposures are neighborhood-level and point toward community and policy solutions rather than individual effort alone," Yang said. Lindsay McHugh, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and co-founder of Resting Roo, who was not involved in the study, said the findings were significant because sleep is often dismissed as an unavoidable part of pregnancy.

“This study raises an important issue because sleep is often treated as something ‘normal’ that pregnant people simply have to tolerate, when in reality, sleep is closely connected to both physical and mental health during the perinatal period, as well as the health of the child,” she told According to McHugh, one of the most noteworthy findings was the close relationship between sleep and mental health. ,” she said.

“I think the researchers are spot on in positing that this relationship is likely bidirectional rather than a simple cause-and-effect pathway. ” The study population was largely drawn from low-income Hispanic communities in urban Los Angeles, which means the findings may not apply equally to all pregnant people.

McHugh also noted that future studies incorporating objective sleep measurements and more diverse populations would help clarify the relationship.should raise their concerns with their provider, since poor late-pregnancy sleep often has an identifiable and treatable cause," she said. Xiaoran Yang, PhD, Sandrah P. Eckel, PhD, Erika Garcia, et al. Self-Reported Sleep Quality in Late Pregnancy Is Associated With Early-Childhood Growth Trajectories in Children Aged 0−2 Years in Hispanic Populations.