If Cincinnati were to move on from Scott Satterfield, this would be the perfect candidate.

Texas State Bobcats head coach GJ Kinne walks on the sidelines during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect At some point, the Cincinnati Bearcats have to ask themselves whether being average is good enough. For a program that was competing in the College Football Playoff just a few years ago, the answer should be pretty obvious.at Cincinnati, but he didn't exactly given fans much reason to believe he's the guy who can turn this program into a consistent winner in the Big 12, either.

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Satterfield has pointed to a lack of talent and the need for more financial resources to compete. And quite frankly, he's probably right about both. College football has changed. Coaches have to recruit, develop players, raise money and find ways to overcome whatever disadvantages their programs face.