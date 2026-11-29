Milan Iloski's goal was just the second time in 76 shots over four games this year that the Union have put the ball in the net against the Revolution. That is a still a problem after the Game 2 win.

For the moment, it doesn’t matter that the Union won’t be favored to win Game 3 at New England on Wednesday .

It doesn’t matter that if they do win that game, they’d host Columbus in the next round, thanks to the Crew’s toppling of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami . Or that there’s a way for the Eastern Conference final to be at Subaru Park too, if Cincinnati beats Charlotte after stunning record-setting Supporters’ Shield winners Nashville . It doesn’t even matter how the Union beat the Revolution at home on Saturday. It only matters that they did.

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Could they have won by a greater margin than 1-0? Of course. But it rarely felt like they would — even with a 26-7 advantage in shots, even with Matt Turner making many superb saves among his 10 total stops. What does it say that this team had to labor this much to put the ball in the net once from 26 shots, and that the one was Milan Iloski’s 86th-minute penalty kick?