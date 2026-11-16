One Chicago Fall Finales Date Set for December 2026

NBC confirms One Chicago fall finales air on December 9, 2026, with midseason hiatus and January 2027 return.

NBC has officially scheduled the fall finales for the One Chicago franchise to air on Wednesday, December 9, 2026. This date marks the end of the autumn broadcast run for Chicago Med Season 12, Chicago Fire Season 15, and Chicago P.D. Season 14. The networks utilize this timing to conclude the current storyline arcs before initiating a scheduled midseason hiatus.

Fall Finale Schedule and Timing

Chicago Med Season 12 opens the Wednesday block at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Fire Season 15 at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. Season 14 at 10/9c. All three series will sign off simultaneously on December 9, 2026, breaking from recent traditions where finales typically occurred in late November. The broadcast schedule ensures a cohesive night of drama before the winter break begins for all three productions.

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Following the December 9 finales, the One Chicago franchise will remain off the air for several weeks. The shows are scheduled to return for their winter premieres on Wednesday, January 6, 2027. This midseason hiatus provides a pause in the weekly narrative, allowing cast and crew to prepare for the continuation of storylines in the new calendar year.

Cast Changes and Continuing Storylines

The current television seasons have experienced significant cast adjustments compared to previous years. Notable departures include Joe Minoso leaving Chicago Fire during the production of the 300th episode. LaRoyce Hawkins has also exited the cast of Chicago P.D., creating voids in established character dynamics.

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Despite these exits, the production has retained many core characters and introduced new additions to the ensemble casts. The remaining actors will navigate the final weeks of the autumn run before the December hiatus. Viewers can anticipate continued character development and relationship shifts among the surviving cast members.

Key Events Returning in January 2027

One Chicago viewers have specific milestones to anticipate when the series resumes in early 2027. Chicago Med Season 12 is confirmed to feature the anticipated return of actor Colin O'Donell during the winter premiere episodes. This character return will coincide with the broader franchise resumption on January 6, 2027.

A major three-hour One Chicago crossover event is scheduled for January 13, 2027. This special programming block centers on a mysterious patient death that impacts all three series simultaneously. The crossover event serves as a high-stakes narrative bridge following the midseason break, drawing together characters from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. for a shared storyline.

Context Within the 2026-2027 Season

The fall finale timing aligns with broader industry trends for the 2026-2027 television season. While major scripted hits pause for the winter holidays, several shorter-order series such as RJ Decker have already concluded their runs. The One Chicago franchise maintains its position as a cornerstone of Wednesday night programming on NBC.

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The reduction in episode counts across all three shows has shifted the traditional broadcast calendar. This structural change results in the later December 9 date for the fall finales. Fans have a few weeks of remaining drama and cliffhangers before the series goes on break. The schedule ensures a consistent viewing experience through the winter holiday period before the January return.