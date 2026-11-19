Arsenal’s defensive conundrum, Liverpool’s midfield and Manchester United’s new hope are all on the agenda this November.

Ten games into the 2026–27 Premier League season, and we are starting to get a feel for this campaign. We are now, very much, in the thick of it.

We’ve seen title ambitions fall away, surprise packages emerge, summer signings excel and flop. How Will Mikel Arteta Manage the Defensive Rotation? Having lots of quality players to pick from is the archetypal “nice headache” for a manager to have. Even nicer when you’re sitting pretty at the top of the league.

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Still, Mikel Arteta’s first-world problem of having to choose between the in-form Ezri Konsa and returning William Saliba threatens to become more than a head-scratcher.have key games on the horizon against Manchester City, Brentford, Spurs and Manchester United and will be wary of changing a winning formula. Can Arteta keep everyone happy and on song?

Unai Emery’s men are too often getting caught up in frantic, end-to-end games and need to find a way to slow it down and take control of the ride.have won their last eight games. It’s just the latest mind-boggling stat for anyone who still remembers the Cherries as EFL bottom feeders.

Evanilson, Marcus Tavernier and Rayan currently look like one of the continent’s most potent front threes, while Eli Junior Kroupi is ready to come back into the mix as we head into the busy period of what could be an historic season for the club. The Bees’ big Brazilian was one of the breakout stars of 2025–26, as he bagged 22 Premier League goals. It was the most ever by a Brazilian in England’s top flight.

While Thiago has hardly flopped this season, he clearly isn’t hitting the same heights, with just two league goals in ten games in 2026–27.may have taken a toll on the striker, while opposition defenders appear to be paying special attention to his movements.are sharing the goals out nicely this season, but could use a little more from their spearhead. The 25-year-old has significantly underperformed his xG and ranks among the Premier League’s highest for touches in the opposition box, suggesting his dry spell could be temporary.as title challengers?

Fabian Hürzeler’s men are the only team to beat Arsenal this season , are the Premier League’s top scorers and are winning games with style, verve and real confidence. They have the depth to challenge in Europe without breaking much of a sweat, while their spine is as strong and hungry as any in the league.

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A kind run of fixtures means the only ‘big six’ team they will face before the turn of the year is Tottenham. If they can close the gap on Arsenal by January, they might suddenly change from novelty act to serious contenders. The 19-year-old has started just once in the Premier League and can look an awkward fit in the new manager’s preferred system.

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has spoken of Estêvão’s need for regular game time, while he sparkled during the international break—albeit against Singapore. There are growing concerns that one of the globe’s brightest young talents could soon slip through Chelsea’s fingers, with Paris Saint-Germain lurking.have impressed in moments and looked a touch unfortunate in defeat, but with the early-season grace period out the way, it’s time for points over promise.

Frank Lampard’s men face Palace, Leeds and Ipswich in their next three, and will host rivals Villa directly after their Champions League clash with PSG. If there was ever a time to hit the gas, it is now. The run up to Christmas may define whether Coventry have what it takes to beat the drop. Improving on their xG—the second-lowest in the league at 10.82—will be key.in their final game under Pierre Sage, briefly scaring Liverpool before succumbing to defeat.

However, the Eagles have been too limp too often this season. The Dane, who is out to rebuild his reputation after the Spurs debacle, regularly used a 3-5-2 during his Brentford heyday—a system Palace excelled with under Oliver Glasner. His preference for a big burly striker also bodes well for the faltering Jean-Philippe Mateta. , in spite of the fact that the club is running on a roster of just 21 players—the smallest in the Premier League.

Whether Everton will restock in the January transfer window remains to be seen, but they unquestionbly need to. Thierno Barry—in the form of his life—is the Toffees’ sole first-team striker and Vitalii Mykolenko the only left back, among myriad other deficiencies. The upcoming Merseyside derby is one of a series of energy-sapping tests coming before the new year, while David Moyes’s men feel like they are only ever one injury away from crisis.

Every single Premier League match involving Fulham this season has been decided by a single goalOnly Josh King has scored more than once for Fulham in the league Fulham have been living on the edge this season and are crying out for a finisher who can tip the margins in their favor. Coming in at £40 million , García was supposed to be that player, but it hasn’t clicked so far.

The 22-year-old’s goal return for Real Madrid was promising, but it hasn’t happened for him in England yet. No player is underperforming their xG as badly as the Club World Cup Golden Boot winner, whose place is under threat from Rodrigo Muniz.

In many ways Sergej Jakirović’s men have already bettered expectations this season, originally tipped for a swift return to the Championship without putting up much of a fight.may not have won since August, but they have lost only three of eight since then and have never been defeated by more than a single goal. Points taken against Chelsea and Aston Villa were morale boosting, while they gave Arsenal a fright before the international break.

Jakirović is an arch-pragmatist and knows he won’t last long in this division if he tries to go toe to toe with the best teams. Ultimately though, Hull need to be a bit more than just compact and well-organized defensively.

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“If you give the ball to the opposition’s No. 9 twice in the Premier League, it’s going to be a difficult afternoon for you,” Gary O’Neil lamented after that match. The manager must take some share of the blame too, though. O'Neil has looked to have his team play out from the back, but an obvious lack of the players to do so at this level is letting them down.

The free signing of Wilson was seen as one of the coups of the summer, with the Wales international excelling in his final campaign for Fulham with 10 Premier League goals. So far, it’s not really happening for Wilson at Elland Road, and he has started just three times under Daniel Farke to date, contributing no goals or assists.could use a little of the old Wilson’s creative spark if they have serious ambitions for staying in the top half of the table.

Alexis Mac Allister is back, but now Ryan Gravenberch’s form has fallen off a cliff and Dominic Szoboszlai is not the swashbuckling goal threat he was last season. Add to that the ongoing issue of where and how to use Florian Wirtz and the Reds’ core is still something of an unsettled mess. Previously steadfast performers like Marc Guéhi and Gianluigi Donnarumma have turned into comical error machines.

With six points to make up to leaders Arsenal, a first Premier League since 2024 may already be a tall order, but are City’s players’ minds elsewhere? It may appear that the only way is up, but a debut defeat at Liverpool will pile immediate pressure on the new manager, with trips to Arsenal and Brighton coming up in their next five on the road.fans were promised “vertical”, high-energy soccer from one of the sport’s great young minds when Jaissle arrived this summer.

That has yet to be seen. Most bookmakers have the German top of the list for the next Premier League manager to be shown the door, as fans have grown weary of underwhelming, direct play that hasn’t even yielded results.got perhaps their first truly “Glasner” performance of the season with the 3–1 win over City prior to the international break. Forest had just 21.8% possession but punished City again and again on the break, with Liam Delap on form.

Oliver Glasner has the bones to recreate his Palace successes with stars like Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee and more. Can that marquee result be a launch pad for a new-look Forest? The Chelsea win brought a timely boost. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Imagesuntil the most recent round of fixtures, when they dug deep to beat Chelsea, thanks to the human battering ram that is Brian Brobbey.

No team’s form has waned between this season and last quite like Sunderland, who have struggled with the added exertions of Europe. Régis Le Bris will hope his team has finally rekindled some of last season’s magic.may be slowly exiting their long nightmare, but even as they inch away from the relegation zone, major concerns remain.

Only Forest and Sunderland have scored fewer goals than Roberto De Zerbi’s side this season, with a reliable focal point in attack severely lacking. Summer arrival Omar Marmoush’s hold-up play leaves a lot to be desired, while the goals seem to have deserted Dominic Solanke. Both strikers have just a goal each this season. After such heavy summer spending, whether the board will sanction another arrival remains to be seen.

Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC. Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs. A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews.

He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.