Running back Brandon Smith was a driving force for Oregon (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Ducks l

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch talk before a game at Autzen Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Running back Brandon Smith was a driving force for Oregon on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Ducks lost 33-27 in double-overtime to the No. 24 Washington Huskies . The true freshman rushed 21 times for 100 yards and a 20-yard rushing touchdown, to go along with five catches for 47 yards with a long of 14 yards.

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Smith eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for thethe first time for an Oregon running back since running back Jordon Davison accomplished the feat against Rutgers and Wisconsin in 2025. Nov. 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon running back Brandon Smith carries the ball against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium.