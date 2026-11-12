One Big Man & One Big Truck Moving Co Replaces Fleet After Bayview Arson

Suspected arson destroys half the fleet of One Big Man & One Big Truck Moving Co in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood. Co-owner Wolf Matt details replacement costs and insurance challenges while keeping operations running with rentals.

A suspected arson attack on Halloween night severely damaged the commercial fleet of One Big Man & One Big Truck Moving Company in San Francisco, destroying or damaging more than half of its vehicles. The blaze occurred in the Bayview neighborhood on property leased from the Port of San Francisco, causing significant financial and operational strain for the long-standing local business.

Core Details of the Halloween Night Blaze

Wolf Matt, the co-owner of One Big Man & One Big Truck Moving Company, reported that the fire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. on October 31. The incident left four trucks destroyed and one other vehicle damaged, though that specific truck might be repairable. This loss represents a substantial portion of the company's nine-vehicle fleet, which is essential for maintaining its service schedule.

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Mark Ryser, an employee at the company, arrived at the office the following day to find the aftermath of the incident. Ryser noted that the building itself sustained minor damage, stating that there was burn marks on the door. He believed that the perpetrators attempted to burn the building as well, although the structure remained largely intact.

Fleet Replacement Costs and Financial Impact

The financial burden of replacing the lost assets is steep for the small business. Wolf Matt stated that replacing each destroyed vehicle costs $150,000. He emphasized the emotional attachment he has to the vehicles, noting that he bought every single vehicle in the fleet himself. The company was founded in 1983, and Matt became an owner in 2001, making these assets deeply personal as well as critical to operations.

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Despite the high replacement costs, the company has managed to avoid canceling any client jobs. Matt confirmed that the business has utilized rental vehicles to keep up with its schedule. While insurance coverage exists, Matt noted that claims processing takes time, creating a temporary cash flow gap that must be bridged by renting replacement trucks.

Port Security Failures and Arson Concerns

Security on the Port of San Francisco property has come under scrutiny following this incident. Matt revealed that this is the fourth arson on the Port of San Francisco property in two years, although it is the first to directly affect his business. Suspicion falls on an individual who jumped a fence to access the property, as there is no lighting in the specific area where the trucks were parked.

Although security cameras are present on the premises, they failed to capture the incident. Port officials informed Matt that the cameras were not aimed in the direction of his vehicles, leaving a gap in surveillance. Matt is currently working with port officials to improve security measures to prevent future incidents on the leased property.

Operational Continuity and Community Perspective

The company employs 18 people who rely on the business for their livelihood. Wolf Matt speculated on potential motives for the attack, suggesting it could be targeted at the port by an arsonist or committed by an individual with a disorder. Fire investigators have not ruled out arson as the cause of the blaze but declined to release further details regarding the investigation.

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Employees remain thankful that no one was injured in the incident. Ryser expressed relief that the situation could have been worse, acknowledging that someone could have been hurt or the whole building could have burned down. The staff is focusing on rebuilding and moving forward, hoping to come back stronger and better than before.