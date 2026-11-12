One arrest, seven stolen vehicles worth more than $400,000 recovered in Bay Area theft investigation

Authorities said the stolen trucks and SUVs are connected to a larger series of organized thefts targeting vehicle rental facilities.

Authorities have arrested one person and recovered seven stolen vehicles worth more than $400,000 total following an investigation into a series of truck and SUV thefts, the California Highway Patrol said.

Several law enforcement agencies collaborated to investigate what the CHP described as a series of organized thefts from vehicle rental locations across the Bay Area, the agency said in a news release. Authorities arrested a Coalinga man Oct. 13 at a Super 8 in Santa Rosa, according to CHP spokesperson Adib Zeid. The man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of stolen property, among other charges, authorities said.

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Investigators recovered five stolen vehicles in Santa Rosa, including a Ford F550, a Ford F150, two Jeep Wranglers, a Nissan Pathfinder and a Freightliner box truck. The Coalinga Police Department recovered two additional vehicles authorities said were linked to the man. The seven vehicles recovered by police were estimated to be worth more than $400,000 total, authorities said. Authorities said the seven stolen vehicles are connected to a larger series of organized vehicle thefts targeting rental facilities. The investigation was ongoing Tuesday, Nov. 10, Zeid said.