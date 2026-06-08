One Area Michigan Football QB Bryce Underwood Must Improve Entering 2026

Big Ten analyst Howard Griffith talks about how Underwood must improve entering 2026.

When you're the No. 1 ranked player in a recruiting class, it's going to come with its ups and downs. And when you have generational talent —, Underwood was expected to star in Year 1 for Michigan.

The Belleville product had an up-and-down season as a true freshman, andCollege Football Playoff spotlight with a grueling schedule"When you talk about it, the mechanics is footwork," Griffith said.

"We know everything starts with your base and going up. It's no question. I mean, athleticism is off the charts. You understand that, but how do you take that and become an elite quarterback, which, you know, Michigan would absolutely benefit if he gets to that level where he's — there's no question what type of talent he is and where he can lead the team, but it comes down to a lot of, it's gotta be mechanics.

"There's a lot of, it's gotta be him being able to put himself in a great position, be on platform, be able to make the throw the athleticism. As we talked about those plays, those dynamic plays, he's going to make pulling it down and running with it. That's there.

"There is no doubt that Underwood threw off his backfoot one too many times last season, got happy feet, and misread defenses. But the 2025 season wasn't all on the true freshman signal caller. , having a difference in completion rate adjusted for drops of 5.50% last season. The Wolverines' pass catchers dropped 28 passes as a unit last season, and while some will say Underwood throws the ball too hard — it's their job to catch it.

Michigan re-tooled its pass catching room to help Underwood entering Year 2. JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, and Salesi Moa, among others, will all help the rising sophomore. But the offensive line also has to protect him. Part of why Underwood had happy feet was due to the pressure.

, Underwood faced pressure on 127 of 399 total dropbacks last season. He completed just 43.4% of his passes under pressure, while throwing three interceptions. Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021.

Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.





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