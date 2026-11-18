Eligible investors outside the U.S. can mint and redeem Ondo’s Anthropic stock token around the clock, including on weekends.

Anthropic’s IPO could potentially beat SpaceX for the largest public offering in history. , a crypto company that tokenizes stocks and other assets, plans to launch a token tied to Anthropic shares on Thursday, when the AI company is slated to start trading on Nasdaq.

The token is called ANTon and will be available to eligible investors outside the U.S., according to a WednesdayAnthropic is expected to set its final IPO price after market close on Wednesday before shares debut under the ticker ANT. The public offering could become the largest in history, with analysts projecting the debut to bring in around $90 billion at the top end of its range.

Also read Anthropic's IPO set for blastoff this week in key test for AI boom

This would edge out the $85.7 billion raised by SpaceX in its record IPO in June.

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"ANTon is live on IPO day, it mints and redeems after New York goes home, and it works like other assets onchain," said Ian De Bode, Ondo Finance’s president and acting CEO. Ondo affirmed that minting and redemption will run 24/7 and said it will waive minting fees and charge a reduced redemption fee. Ondo did not say how long this would apply. The Block reached out to Ondo for clarification.

ANTon gives holders exposure to ANT share prices, but holders will not have direct ownership of the stock. It will join more than 450 other tokenized stocks and ETFs on Ondo Stocks, which the company says has passed $1 billion in total value locked.