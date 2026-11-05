The 10th Kingdom: 26 Years Since the $44 Million Fantasy Miniseries Redefined Television Ambition

Retrospective on the 2000 NBC fantasy miniseries Once Upon A Time, detailing its 44 million dollar budget, starring Kimberly Williams and Rutger Hauer, and its unique narrative approach.

NBC's ambitious 2000 fantasy event, The 10th Kingdom, stands as a distinct monument to an era when networks were willing to take massive creative risks. The ten-hour miniseries debuted in February with a staggering reported budget of 44 million dollars, a figure that signaled serious intent from the network at the turn of the millennium.

The narrative centers on Virginia Lewis and her father Tony, who unexpectedly stumble into a parallel dimension where descendants of traditional fairy-tale characters govern nine distinct kingdoms. This framework allowed the story to explore complex political and social issues within familiar archetypes, offering a departure from standard genre programming.

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The ensemble cast featured prominent actors such as Kimberly Williams, John Larroquette, Dianne Wiest, and Rutger Hauer. Camryn Manheim took on the role of Snow White, while Ann-Margret portrayed Cinderella, bringing star power to roles that blended nostalgia with modern twists.

Scott Cohen delivered a memorable performance as Wolf, a charming wolf with questionable personal boundaries who becomes romantically interested in Virginia. His character embodied the show's blend of classic fantasy elements with the unexpected modern sensibility that defined the series' unique tone.

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Creator Simon Moore spent a decade developing the storyline before producer Robert Halmi Sr. helped transform it into a large-scale television production. The team traveled through several European countries to film elaborate sets that brought the fantasy kingdoms to life, a logistical execution rare for television that mirrored theatrical productions of the era.

The show did not treat its fictional kingdoms with the heavy seriousness typical of modern fantasy epics. Instead, it embraced a reckless enthusiasm for its own absurdity, allowing characters to argue with trolls one moment and navigate romantic complications the next, creating a balance that felt both familiar and entirely new.

While initial reception was mixed due to the series' strange and occasionally ridiculous tone, it has gained appreciation over time for its forward-thinking approach. The series successfully appealed to longtime fantasy fans while offering a fresh, urban edge to classic tales, tackling political problems for Snow White and fashion issues for trolls with unique creative freedom.

Watching the series now reveals a fantasy television style that is rarely seen today, one that does not mind being a little silly. It features a New York waitress trying to make sense of nonsense, surrounded by storybook characters in a world where fairy-tale royalty can make her life considerably more complicated.

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The 10th Kingdom remains a testament to an era when television could spend an entire evening taking viewers somewhere completely ridiculous. It was not simply another adaptation but a major theatrical event that explored what happened after happily ever after, leaving a lasting legacy in early twenty-first-century television history.