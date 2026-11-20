'Once Upon a Time in Harlem' director and producer on how young audiences want something 'real,' praise Neon's 'great' distribution strategy.

William Greaves filmed some of its greatest luminaries at Duke Ellington’s apartment in 1972. A further half century passed before the footage met audiences through efforts by the filmmaker’s son, David, and granddaughter, Liani Greaves, the director and producer of “‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Including the Original X-Men ‘Just Felt Right,’ Says Kevin Feige: It's a 'Fun Way to Culminate' 25 Years Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Trump and Ted Cruz's Cruel Rhetoric on 'The View,' Jokes He Wants 'Jihadist Leprechaun' Printed on a Hat William Greaves, whose centenary is celebrated in 2026, was born during the flowering of African American art, culture and politics brought by the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and 1930s.

The filmmaker spent decades trying to turn the footage he shot at the gathering into a film. Soon after he died in 2014, William’s late wife and producer Louise Archambault Greaves worked tirelessly alongside David and Liani to bring the film to life. The resulting doc features legends such as Leigh Whipper, Ida Mae Cullem, Richard B. Moore, Louise Patterson and Richard Bruce Nugent reminiscing about the movement and its legacy.

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The film opened in the U.S. in October courtesy ofout of the Dutch festival, Liani Greaves says she is “moved” by how the film has been lovingly received, with the father-daughter duo especially surprised by how it is resonating with younger audiences.

“It’s funny because you would think that it would be mostly older people who would be engaged with the film, but we are finding young audiences are really fascinated by it,” she says. “Neon is doing a wonderful job reaching out to them, whether it’s on social media or being proactive in getting schools involved in seeing it,” she adds. “They’ve been a fantastic partner in that.

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They are specialized in boutique films like ours, so it felt like the perfect partner. They are making sure to hit the arthouses as well as the big theaters. They’ve got a wonderful strategy. ” “Young people are looking for something more real than what is on their phone screens,” David notes.

“They want more information, like with ‘NAZA’ and ‘American Doctor. ’ They want to find something that is telling them some kind of truth. Young folks have been very much attracted to the film, telling us they did not know this kind of film existed, this kind of people existed.

” “I was also talking to someone who is in the Palestinian struggle, and I said the poem ‘If I Must Die’ can be immediately understood in terms of the West Bank,” adds David.

“There’s this aspect to it too. Oppressed people, wherever they are, have the same struggle. It’s a universal struggle, and that resonates as well. ”Liani appreciates how the timeliness of “Once Upon a Time in Harlem” comes through how it “teaches a way to be in order to respond to what we’re seeing in the world.

” “What we’re seeing right now is everybody fighting with each other, and that doesn’t get us where we need to be. We see the impact of the Harlem Renaissance on a global level because they were in these artistic, cultural, intellectual forums where they could disagree but use that curiosity to build something better. ” “It was a time when people were having civil discourse,” she goes on.

“George Schuyler says that every ethnic group in Harlem at that time would have intellectual centers in which they would talk about the sundry issues of the day. I don’t know that we have that today, but wouldn’t that be nice? ” When asked if she believes cinemas could become these spaces, the producer says “absolutely. ” “We could have made a choice to have this film go to streaming directly, but we wanted it to be in theaters.

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We wanted people to be in rooms together experiencing the film, knowing that it would generate this conversation and community. ” Liani and David used AI technology for “90 seconds or so” of the film to emulate William Greaves’ handwriting. When asked about the choice, Liani says the process started from a wish to bring some of her grandfather’s personal writing into the film.

“We could have had an actor; we could have had my dad do it if we wanted to,” she says. “But my grandfather always thought of the camera as a sort of apparatus that could be a magnifier that would enliven people in a different way when he saw through that. He used that tool, and he used all of the tools that were available to him at the time, various technology and whatnot.

I think he might have even used this one. ” The producer notes how she and her father see the film as a “collaboration across time and different generations. ” “We use this technology as a container to hold his own words. It’s not to make him alive again, but it’s also kind of like he’s in the universe in a way.

” “It feels very natural to hear his voice and to see his handwriting,” adds David, with Liani mentioning how she feels her grandfather is “in the cipher. ” “It feels very much like this was the technology that would be useful in order to have his words be used in the film. It was the choice that we made, that we spent a lot of time on. Again, it’s less than 90 seconds.

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