Once Upon a Time, Google Helped Create SpaceX Starlink. Google's Next Move: Use Blue Origin to Put AI in Space.
The enemy of Alphabet's enemy could soon become Alphabet's friend.
Now SpaceX is nearly as big as Alphabet itself! A little over a decade ago, on the map. SpaceX wasn't a publicly traded stock at the time, of course, and Alphabet had a different name -- Google.
But , made jointly by Google and financial services giant Fidelity, gave SpaceX an almost unheard-of private market valuation of $10 billion in 2015. And it set SpaceX on a path toward the $1.8 trillion market capitalization it carries today. Most investors think they missed the AI boat because they didn't buy Nvidia in 2005. But according to our analysts, we’re only at the end of "Act 1"—the R&D phase.
"Act 2" is the global rollout. In 2015, back when it made that investment in SpaceX, Google's then-vice president for corporate development, Don Harrison, explained that Google's primary goal was to "help people more easily access important information.
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