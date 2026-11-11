Once the fastest liner at sea, the SS United States now bound for the Florida seafloor

A ship built to outrun the Atlantic is set to make its final descent Wednesday: the SS United States will be sunk off Florida’s Gulf Coast and turned into what Okaloosa County calls the world’s largest artificial reef.

She once ruled the Atlantic at record speed. On Wednesday, the SS United States is poised to make one final voyage beneath the waves, becoming a massive artificial reef off Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The 990-foot liner set an unbroken transatlantic speed record on its 1952 maiden voyage, topping 40 mphAfter cleanup work in Mobile, Alabama, crews prepared the ship for its controlled sinking. Its funnels were removed for a planned museum, and openings were cut into the hull to help it flood. Deployment operations are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central Time, or 2 p.m. Eastern. The date was moved up because of forecast high winds and unsafe weather.

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