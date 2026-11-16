Once again I have been tricked into watching a Nicolas Cage movie with only a few minutes of Nicolas Cage

Best Pancakes In The County tries to lure you in with a truly bizarre performance from Nicolas Cage, but he's only in a scant few minutes.

Once again I have been tricked into watching a Nicolas Cage movie with only a few minutes of Nicolas CageI’m only human: If I see a trailer for a new Nicolas Cage movie where he’s wearing a ridiculous outfit, or better yet, an absurd prosthetic getup, that film is immediately going on my watchlist.

For about a decade there, this was a punishing way to live. Cage appeared in a prolific and masochistic spree of terrible direct-to-video productions, driven purely by financial need and often committing a level of artistic effort to match. But most of these movies, schlocky and disposable as they were—he appeared in a staggering 38 films from 2011 to 2019—offered up a heaping helping of Cage.

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Whether he boasted the energy of a live-wire clown or an exhausted day laborer, he was the lead in almost all of them. When he wasn’t, when he was just a weirdo who popped up for a spell in an otherwise boring piece of nonsense ; maybe Sanzel just said, fine, do whatever you want.

Maybe that’s why Cage looks like he’s skinned Bradley Cooper’s character fromand is wearing him like a suit. Maybe that’s why he’s playing a character literally named “The Son Of A Bitch” and sounds like he’s voicing a ball of cartoon slime.

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” wig nor his leaf-nosed bat schnoz, changes the fact that Cage shows up for a 10-minute cold open, then effectively disappears for the next hour of the film, only turning up again to go ballistic in the final act. While the 62-year-old Cage is certainly getting up there in years, he’s not qualified to appear in the kinds of “” that rose to prominence over the last few years, if only because Cage is still capable of setting off the odd firecracker now and then.

So what, then, to call this kind of excruciating tantalization? A freak peek? Before the film succumbs to its filmmaker’s outdated Tarantino obsession, Cage’s character is asking for ice cream. He’s singing jingles.

He’s talking about sprinkles. The opening scene promises a feature-length film where a Nicolas Cage cartoon is just happening to other people, almost like hisbecomes a film about the SOB’s hired guns and some bought-and-paid-for FBI agents haunting a diner staffed by Justin Long and Shelley Hennig. Full of smarmy, samey dialogue, telegraphed twists, and powdery bursts of CGI blood squibs, it’s fully deflated compared to the bizarre balloon animal that is Cage’s performance.

But this is not a piece devoted to dumping on yet another crappy DTV Cage project—it’s a plea for those crappy projects to fully invest in Cage, especially when he invests in turn. Even when Cage turns back up for the finale, he’s just scuttling around in the background half the time. That doesn’t count for Cage time,, you can’t fool me. Neither does the time spent with Long and Hennig trading half-hearted barbs.

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The only purpose these moments serve is to act as a grounding counterpoint to the unmoored Cage. While all the actors around him are trying their darnedest to come off as cool, he’s not even bothering to come off as human. A film’s failure to capitalize on this is just embarrassing. When Cage screams “Yer just gonna let him take all the fuggin’ mon-AYYY?

” during the final five minutes of the film, it feels like an insult. This is what we could’ve been getting the whole time? Cage coaxing a compatriot to “Shoooot him! ” like a witch casting a spell?

And instead we’re getting one-liners? Schlock used to have self-respect.could never quite guess which version of Nicolas Cage they’d be getting: The check-cashing slummer, or the high-octane oddball? Writing around him hedges the bet.

But when you’ve worked with him before and obviously lured him back with the caricature-like character of The SOB, you’ve gotta let his freak flag fly—if not for the film’s sake, then for the sake of Cage devotees scouring the VOD listings for his latest avant-garde opera.