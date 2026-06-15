On Toñita and AOC's Float at the Puerto Rican Day Parade: A Moving Archive of Nuyorican Life

A firsthand account of riding with Toñita and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Puerto Rican Day Parade, exploring the cultural significance of the Caribbean Social Club and the enduring spirit of the Puerto Rican community in New York.

By the time Toñita and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 's float rolled uptown on Fifth Avenue during the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday, June 14, it felt less like a parade vehicle and more like a moving tribute to Puerto Rican New York.

Draped in flags, bumping reggaeton, and carrying one of Brooklyn's most beloved cultural figures through a crowd more than a million deep, the float embodied the spirit of a community that has long fought to preserve its identity in a rapidly changing city. I climbed aboard with my Brooklyn-born Nuyorican boyfriend, aware that as a California-bred Mexican American who has lived in New York for nearly 17 years, mostly in Bushwick, I was stepping into a tradition I was there to witness, not claim.

More than a million people lined the streets, mostly decked out in red, white, and blue, waving Puerto Rican flags high above the crowd. Also spotted were black-and-white revolutionary flags, banners representing Vega Baja, and shirts repping Juncos, Toñita's hometown. Reggaeton and salsa kept blasting through the float's sound system: Tego Calderon's Pa Que Retozen, Calle 13's Atrevete-Te-Te, and naturally, songs that celebrated the island's rich musical heritage.

If you have spent any time reporting on Puerto Rican culture in New York, then you already know that Toñita isn't simply a local personality. Maria Antonia Cay, owner of one of the last surviving Puerto Rican social clubs in the city, founded the Caribbean Social Club in 1973 for the Puerto Rican baseball team she managed.

Over the decades, the space has grown into something much bigger than its four walls: a place where people eat, dance, play dominoes, remember where they came from, and, for many, feel at home in a rapidly changing city. Her float reflected all of that history in motion.

It was decorated with portraits of Toñita posing with her iconic rings, references to her baseball background, photos of the Caribbean Social Club draped in a Puerto Rican flag, an illustration of her as a superhero, and one whole section lined with the recognitions and certificates she has received over the years. It felt less like a traditional float and more like a moving archive of a woman whose life has touched so many corners of Puerto Rican New York.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood in a dazzling white dress, waving a Puerto Rican flag proudly as the crowd cheered below. Toñita, in a white lace top, red lipstick, and windswept blonde curls, looked every bit like the matriarch at the center of it all.

Influencer Omi Hopper of Cooking Con Omi was onboard, while Tito Puente Jr. was nearby; we spotted him after the parade just a few blocks south of Tito Puente Way on 110th Street, named for his legendary father. Daddy Yankee, meanwhile, was spotted on his own float. Every few minutes, names were shouted through the float's sound system, turning the ride into a rolling tribute.

But what struck me most was how musical the float felt, not in a symbolic sense, but in a literal one. Alongside the booming speakers, there was a plena band with percussion and brass, courtesy of Taller Toca Plena Komerio, and at different moments people broke into salsa. The soundscape moved across generations and genres, from reggaeton anthems to live Afro-Caribbean rhythms, mirroring the many worlds Toñita has held together for decades inside the Caribbean Social Club.

That link between Toñita and music is now impossible to ignore. In recent years, her club has become a touchstone for artists, including Residente and Rauw Alejandro, who understand what it represents: a rare surviving space of Puerto Rican and Nuyorican life in Brooklyn.

Bad Bunny's embrace of Toñita, from shouting her out on NuevaYol to folding her world into the broader visual and emotional language surrounding his Puerto Rico era, including her appearance during his Super Bowl halftime performance, only deepened what many New Yorkers already knew. Toñita is legendary not because she became adjacent to fame, but because fame eventually found its way to a figure the community had long revered.

Being on the float gave me a vantage point into that reality. Usually, when covering a parade, you're trained to observe the spectacle from the outside. Here, I was inside it. The announcer kept shouting out Toñita, AOC, and the other guests and influencers aboard, and then, unexpectedly, my name too: Isabela Raygoza from.

I felt shocked, then amused, then acutely aware of how unusual that moment was. It lasted only a few seconds, but it underscored the larger feeling of the day: This was not a detached press experience. It was an invitation into a living tradition. And like so much of what Toñita has built, that invitation did not end when the float stopped moving.

The Caribbean Social Club continues to be a beacon for those seeking connection to their roots, a place where the past and present coexist in the rhythm of salsa and the clatter of dominoes. For many, Toñita herself represents the resilience of a community that refuses to be erased, even as gentrification reshapes neighborhoods like Williamsburg and Bushwick.

The parade was not just a celebration of Puerto Rican identity but a reaffirmation of the bonds that tie people together across generations and geographies. As the float made its way through the crowd, I saw children perched on shoulders, elders waving from lawn chairs, and young couples dancing in the street. It was a reminder that culture is not static; it is lived, breathed, and passed down through stories, music, and the unwavering presence of figures like Toñita.

In a city that often feels transient, her float was a declaration that some things endure





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