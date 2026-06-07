On This Day: June 7

Historical highlights from June 7 include the opening of Graceland, the Lee Resolution for independence, Plessy v. Ferguson arrest, Vatican City founding, Battle of Midway, Griswold v. Connecticut, origin of Saturday Night Fever, Texas recognizing Juneteenth, and the murder of James Byrd Jr.

Today is Sunday, June 7 , the 158th day of 2026. There are 207 days left in the year. On June 7 , 1982, Graceland , Elvis Presley’s Memphis mansion, was opened to the public as a tourist destination, five years after Presley’s death.

In 1776, Richard Henry Lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating “that these united colonies are and of right ought to be free and independent States. ” In 1892, Homer Plessy, a Creole of color, was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the East Louisiana Railroad. In 1929, the sovereign state of Vatican City formally came into existence as the Italian Parliament ratified the Lateran Treaty in Rome. In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for American naval forces over Imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War. In 1965, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Griswold v.

Connecticut, struck down by a 7-2 vote a Connecticut law used to prosecute a Planned Parenthood clinic in New Haven for providing contraceptives to married couples. In 1976, New York magazine published an article by journalist Nik Cohn entitled “The Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night,” that inspired the 1977 film “Saturday Night Fever” and sparked a nationwide disco craze. In 1979, Texas became the first state to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday. n 1998, in a crime that shocked the nation and led to stronger state and federal hate crime laws, James Byrd Jr., a 49-year-old Black man, was hooked by a chain to a pickup truck and dragged to his death in Jasper, Texas. In 2006, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the founder of al-Qaida in Iraq, was killed by a U.S. airstrike on his safe house. In 2021, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, from a prominent South Carolina legal family, were found shot and killed on their family’s property. Author Orhan Pamuk is 74.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is 67. Actor Karl Urban is 54. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 48. NFL running back Christian McCaffrey is 30.





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June 7 Graceland Plessy V. Ferguson Battle Of Midway Juneteenth

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