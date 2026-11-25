The M2-F3 aircraft was a heavyweight 'lifting body' designed to test its ability to produce most of its lift through its fuselage instead of wings.

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Get the Space.com NewsletterContact me with news and offers from other Future brandswas a heavyweight"lifting body" designed to test its ability to produce most of its lift through its fuselage instead of wings. It's commonly referred to as a"wingless" aircraft.took the M2-F3 on three unpowered glide test flights, he did the first powered flight, too. Dana soared to an altitude of 45,000 feet during this flight, which lasted just over 6 minutes.

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He didn't break the sound barrier this time, but he did on later flights. The M2-F3 flew a total of 27 missions in its three-year flight history. Its top speed was 1.6 times the speed of sound, and its top altitude was 71,500 feet.