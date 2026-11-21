Before Rømer figured it out, scientists thought that light travels instantaneously, or infinitely fast.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors. He was trying to figure out how long it takes Io to orbit Jupiter in hopes of using it as a cosmic clock. He watched Io disappear behindTo his surprise, the timing of the eclipses was not consistent.

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When Earth was closest to Jupiter, the eclipses happened 11 minutes early. Likewise, when the two planets were farthest away, the eclipses were 11 minutes behind schedule. Rømer figured out the pattern and made an accurate prediction for Io's eclipse on Nov. 9, 1676.

Then on Nov. 21, he took his findings to the Royal Academy of Sciences and explained thatUnderstanding that the speed of light is a constant is the key that opened our ability to gauge the scale of the universe, as well as was central to developing modern physics.about why the speed of light matters.

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"In fact, objects with mass, be they cars or neutrinos, can't reach the speed of light because they would need infinite energy to do so. " On this day in space!

Nov. 20, 1998: Russia launches 1st module of International Space Station as construction begins on the largest human-built structure in orbit Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes.

In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.