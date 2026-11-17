Surveyor 6 showed that spacecraft could land on the moon, and lift off again. The lives of NASA's Apollo astronauts depended on it.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsbefore sending humans there. It took television pictures of the surface and learned about the composition of lunar soil.

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Then came the big liftoff. First Surveyor 6 launched from the surface and hopped to another position about 8 feet away.

Next, Surveyor 6 took pictures of its original landing site. Flight controllers on Earth could see the landing pad prints of Surveyor 6. They also saw an imprint from the rocket exhaust when Surveyor 6 lifted off. Surveyor 6 showed that spacecraft could land on the moon, and lift off again.

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Less than two years later, humans did the same thing duringNASA's Surveyor 6 spacecraft launched to the moon on Nov. 7, 1967 and made its first landing on the lunar surface on Nov. 10 of that year. It's primary mission was to make aThe probe took nearly 30,000 photos of the moon during its 16 days on the lunar surface, with the lander shutting down due to the onset of lunar night on Nov. 26.

Surveyor 6 was the sixth and penultimate moon mission of NASA's Surveyor lunar program, so a lot of what it did from New York University.

Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes. In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.