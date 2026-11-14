On this day in space! Nov. 14, 1969: NASA's Apollo 12 astronauts launch to the moon on a 'pinpoint landing' lunar mission

The astronauts made a pinpoint landing in a lunar mare called the Ocean of Storms.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors, the command module pilot, stayed in the command module and orbited the moon while his crewmates went to the surface. The astronauts made a pinpoint landing in a lunar mare called the Ocean of Storms.. Scientists wanted to look at Surveyor 3 to see how well the spacecraft lasted on the moon since it landed there more than two years earlier.

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The Apollo 12 moonwalkers also performed a lot of moon science. The astronauts picked up 75 pounds of moon rocks. Most of the rocks were basalts that formed from molten lava. These basalts showed the Apollo 12 landing site is more than 3 billion years old.

Apollo 12 proved that the Apollo 11 moon landing was not just a one-off stunt while setting the stage for even more ambitious missions. To truly explore the moon and advance our understanding of how our solar system formed, the follow-on Apollo flights needed to be able to land where the geologists had identified as areas of interest. Apollo 12, with its touchdown in proximity to the Surveyor probe, proved this was possible.

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The launch of Apollo 12 also underscored the importance of having a well-prepared Mission Control team, an asset that would be critical to outcome of the next mission, Apollo 13. The ability to recover from a complete electrical short out with the simple call of a through of a switch"SCE to AUX" proved that knowing every detail about how the spacecraft worked was key to a successful program. On this day in space!

Nov. 13, 1971: NASA's Mariner 9 becomes 1st spacecraft to orbit Mars, revealing close looks at the Martian surface Hanneke Weitering is a multimedia journalist in the Pacific Northwest reporting on the future of aviation at FutureFlight.aero and Aviation International News and was previously the Editor for Spaceflight and Astronomy news here at Space.com. As an editor with over 10 years of experience in science journalism she has previously written for Scholastic Classroom Magazines, MedPage Today and The Joint Institute for Computational Sciences at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

After studying physics at the University of Tennessee in her hometown of Knoxville, she earned her graduate degree in Science, Health and Environmental Reporting from New York University. Hanneke joined the Space.com team in 2016 as a staff writer and producer, covering topics including spaceflight and astronomy. She currently lives in Seattle, home of the Space Needle, with her cat and two snakes.

In her spare time, Hanneke enjoys exploring the Rocky Mountains, basking in nature and looking for dark skies to gaze at the cosmos.