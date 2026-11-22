A historical review of significant events that occurred on November 22, including the death of pirate Blackbeard in 1718, the first trans-Pacific airmail flight in 1935, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, Mike Tyson's boxing victory in 1986, Margaret Thatcher's resignation in 1990, the Phnom Penh stampede in 2010, the conviction of Ratko Mladic in 2017, and a Walmart shooting in 2022.

Today is Sunday, Nov. 22, the 326th day of 2026. There are 39 days left in the year. On Nov. 22, 1718, English pirate Edward Teach — better known as “Blackbeard” — was killed in a battle with British naval forces near Ocracoke Island, North Carolina.

In 1935, the flying boat China Clipper took off from Alameda, California, carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight. In 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was shot to death while riding in a motorcade in Dallas; Texas Gov. John B. Connally, a passenger in the same car as Kennedy, was seriously wounded. Suspected gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested.

Also read National Medal of Honor Museum Hosts Free Fall Family Day on November 21

Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was soon after sworn in as president. In 1986, 20-year-old Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight boxing champion in history, stopping WBC titleholder Trevor Berbick in the second round of their championship bout in Las Vegas. In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher announced her resignation after failing to secure the margin needed for reelection as Conservative Party leader on the first ballot.

In 2010, a panicked crush at a festival in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh left nearly 350 people dead and hundreds injured in what the prime minister called the country’s worst tragedy since the Khmer Rouge’s reign of terror in the 1970s. In 2017, Ratko Mladić, the Bosnian Serb general whose forces carried out the 1995 Srebrenica massacre — the worst in Europe since World War II — was convicted of genocide and other crimes by the United Nations war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and sentenced to life in prison.

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In 2022, a Walmart manager opened fire in a break room before a routine employee meeting at a company store in Chesapeake, Virginia, killing six people and wounding six others before fatally shooting himself. Hockey Hall of Famer Jacques Laperrière is 85. Rock musician-actor Steven Van Zandt is 76.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 68. Actor Scarlett Johansson is 42. Model and fashion entrepreneur Hailey Bieber is 30.