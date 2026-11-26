Historical events occurring on November 26 include Charles Dodgson presenting the Alice manuscript, George Washington's first cabinet meeting, the founding of the NHL, Nixon's Watergate tape gap admission, the 2000 Florida election certification, and the premiere of Casablanca.

Today is Thursday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2026. There are 35 days left in the year. On Nov. 26, 1864, English mathematician Charles Dodgson presented the illustrated manuscript “Alice’s Adventures Under Ground” to his friend Alice Pleasance Liddell, 12, a book later published under the pen name Lewis Carroll as “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

”In 1791, President George Washington held his first full cabinet meeting; in attendance were Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of War Henry Knox and Attorney General Edmund Randolph. In 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal, succeeding the National Hockey Association.

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In 1941, U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull delivered a note to Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Kichisaburo Nomura, setting forth U.S. demands for “lasting and extensive peace throughout the Pacific area. ” The same day, a Japanese naval task force of six aircraft carriers left the Kuril Islands, bound for Hawaii, days before the attack on Pearl Harbor. In 1942, the film “Casablanca,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, premiered at the Hollywood Theater in New York City.