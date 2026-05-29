On the Scene at the Strung World Premiere During the 2026 American Black Film Festival: Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones, and More!

Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones, Lynn Whitfield, Regina King, and Tyler Perry turned out for the Strung world premiere at the 30th anniversary of the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach.

The 30th anniversary of the American Black Film Festival kicked off in Miami Beach with the world premiere of Strung, drawing a constellation of talent to the red carpet for an evening that was equal parts cinema and fashion.

Chloe Bailey, who stars in the film, set the tone in a $3,200 Avaro Figlio Radiance Jacquard Ball Gown — a sleek black strapless corset bodice anchored by a dramatic silver jacquard full skirt and sweeping train. She later took the stage with the cast to officially open the premiere. Coco Jones arrived in a powder blue Geyanna Youness tiered tulle midi dress adorned with satin bow detailing throughout, bringing a soft, feminine energy to the red carpet.

Lynn Whitfield kept it polished and timeless in a $595 Milly Queen Leopard-Print Bustier Midi-Dress, pairing the structured silhouette with gold accessories for a look that was equal parts classic and bold. The Top 5 Best Dressed at the 2026 American Music Awards in Las Vegas: Queen Latifah in Christian Siriano, Teyana Taylor in Purple Balenciaga, Mariah the Scientist, and More! Demi Moore in Pink Silk Matieres Fecales at the “Paper Tiger” Premiere During the 79th Cannes Film Festival





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