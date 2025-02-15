On The Red Carpet is counting down to Hollywood's biggest night with a special new episode, 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Oscars,' previewing the 97th Academy Awards. The episode takes a look at the 10 films nominated for best picture, featuring interviews with stars and filmmakers.

Oscar Sunday is almost here and On The Red Carpet is counting down to Hollywood 's biggest night with a special new episode! The episode, 'On The Red Carpet : Countdown to Oscars ,' features a look at the 10 films nominated for best picture: 'A Complete Unknown,' 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' 'Conclave,' 'Dune: Part Two,' 'Emilia Pérez,' 'I'm Still Here,' 'Nickel Boys,' 'The Substance,' and 'Wicked.

' 'Anora' has recently been winning praise, taking home best picture honors at the Producers Guild Awards, the Directors Guild Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards. Its star, Mikey Madison, is excited about the recognition. 'It's been amazing,' Madison told On The Red Carpet. 'I'm so lucky and I'm just continuously so happy to be celebrating my film, 'Anora.' It's very special to me. It always has been. So it's been wonderful.'Emilia Pérez leads the pack this year with 13 nominations, a record for a non-English language film. It also includes a historic best actress nod for Karla Sofia Gascón, who becomes the first openly transgender actor ever nominated for an Oscar. Meanwhile, another best picture contender, the Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown,' appears to be gaining momentum after winning best picture at the AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards. Director James Mangold, who also received the Trailblazer Award at the Sundance Film Festival, expressed his surprise and delight at the nominations. 'I had a phone with one bar on it,' Mangold told On The Red Carpet. 'And I got nudged to wake up at 5:30 and clicked on the phone with one bar and saw a sketchy YouTube of the announcement and was, honestly, I was surprised we got eight nominations. I was really, of course thrilled (and) a little dazed!'Oscar campaigns are in full swing for many nominees, including big names like Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kieran Culkin, Cynthia Erivo, Sebastian Stan, Demi Moore, and others, at major film festivals and awards shows leading up to Oscar night. Watch the full episode, 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Oscars,' in the video player above. Live red carpet coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. ET 12:30 p.m. PT with 'On The Red Carpet at the Oscars.' The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, starts at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT and will be followed by a special preview of 'American Idol.'





6abc / 🏆 250. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OSCARS HOLLYWOOD MOVIES FILM RED CARPET COUNTDOWN

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift Rocks Red Carpet in Head-to-Toe Red, Paying Tribute to Travis Kelce?Taylor Swift made a statement at the 2025 Grammy Awards, arriving in a dazzling red Vivienne Westwood gown and a suite of ruby jewelry. Fans are speculating that the look is a tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The red carpet ensemble, designed in collaboration with Lorraine Schwartz, featured a standout ruby-studded leg chain with a 'T' charm.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Rocks ‘Chiefs Red’ Mini Dress at 2025 GrammysTaylor Swift dazzled on the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a sparkly red mini dress.

Read more »

Taylor Swift leaves Grammys 2025 empty-handed after snagging 6 nominationsTaylor Swift rocks Chiefs red on the Grammys 2025 red carpet ahead of Super Bowl

Read more »

2025 Grammy Awards Red Carpet: See All the Looks From Music’s Biggest NightFrom Taylor Swift to Beyonce, see our photo gallery of the best and worst-dressed fashion looks from the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Read more »

Grammy Awards 2023: Red Carpet Highlights and Fashion from Music's Biggest NightThe 67th annual Grammy Awards return to Los Angeles with a star-studded lineup. Check out the red carpet fashion and highlights from Music's Biggest Night, featuring nominees like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

Read more »

Taylor Swift's Grammy Night: From Red Carpet to Random Acts of KindnessTaylor Swift's Grammy Awards experience wasn't just about the music and the red carpet. The pop star took time to interact with fans and staff at the event, leaving a lasting impression on those she encountered.

Read more »