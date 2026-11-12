On the Podcast: Léa Seydoux Has a Shopping Problem. Plus: WNBA Star Gabby Williams!

For this Thursday’s episode of “The Run-Through,” Léa Seydoux sat down with Chloe Malle and Taylor Antrim to discuss her two latest films, both of which she shot shortly after giving birth to her second child.

—has confidently made the seaside city and festival her domain. Just earlier this year, she was there to celebrate two of her latest projects: Marie Kreutzer’s, Seydoux gathered with Chloe Malle and Taylor Antrim to discuss both ambitious films, which she shot shortly after giving birth to her second child.

“I used this body as a tool,” she explained. “Most of the time you see actresses with bodies that are very controlled, especially here in America. And if I can speak for myself, I’m a bit tired of seeing all these bodies that are just very skinny and not very real. I’m proud to show this body that we’re not used to seeing onscreen.

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”co-star.

“I mean, we grew up together. She’s a great inspiration as well. I love her freedom—the way she’s not polished, you know? She is herself and very genuine.

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” In addition to being a massively talented actress, Seydoux is also a “shopaholic,” as she puts it. She is a huge fan of buying vintage and scouring online auctions, though on this latest trip to New York, she made a stop at Los Angeles Apparel; they don’t have outposts in France. Art is another passion: “I collect paintings that represent motherhood.

” Also on today’s episode, Senior Wellness and Beauty Editor Margaux Anbouba and Global Talent Casting Director Ignacio Murrillo sit down for a chat with Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams about winning the WNBA championship last week. , a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion