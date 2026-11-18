The bureaucratic hurdles the changes impose will cause thousands to lose coverage. Not because they don’t qualify, but because they won’t be able to navigate the red tape required.

David Oxman is a critical care physician and healthcare activist. On Jan 1, 2027, new Medicaid work requirements passed by the lame duck Republican Congress will take effect.

All Pennsylvanian adults 18-64 will now be required to prove that they work or volunteer at least 80 hours per month to maintain Medicaid coverage. Estimates are that the bureaucratic hurdles these changes impose will cause thousands to lose coverage. Not because they don’t qualify, but because they won’t be able to navigate the red tape required to prove they do. In response the city , the state , community groups and healthcare systems are scrambling to mitigate the harm.

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Designing education programs to let people know about the new requirements, automating electronic medical records to try to make proving medical exemption easier, and going out in the community to spread the word to the nearly 90,000 vulnerable people in Philadelphia alone. All crucial efforts to try to make the cracks people could fall through just a bit smaller. But there is another approach that lawmakers could be taking: Just saying no. Let’s first be clear about what is happening.

The Republican Party — the self-proclaimed enemy of stupid regulation, and unnecessary paperwork — is intentionally weaponizing bureaucracy to cull Medicaid rolls and fund tax cuts. Proving that you are medically unable to work will be no small thing. Medicaid participants will now need to submit more paperwork to prove they meet the work requirement. But having a job is not enough.

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They must prove that activities add up to 80 hours a month. Yet for some people — e.g., the home health aide for several different families, a self-employed contractor, or a driver for DoorDash — that could be really hard.

Moreover, proving that you are medically unable to work will be no small thing. Even people with permanent disabilities are not exempted indefinitely. Federal rules require at least annual recertification, even when a person’s condition is will never change. We have seen this movie before.

In 2018, the state of Arkansas implemented more limited work requirements . Billed as a way to “strengthen personal responsibility” and “encourage appropriate care” the program did neither. The changes did nothing to increase workforce participation but were highly effective in getting people kicked off Medicaid. In the seven months that the program ran, before it was shut down by a federal judge, 18,000 people — or 25% of Medicaid beneficiaries targeted by the new rule — lost coverage.

Meanwhile, the people of the state of Arkansas not only got sicker, but they also got poorer. Low-income adults impacted by the new policy delayed medical care and stopped taking medications they couldn’t afford. Fifty percent reported struggling to pay off medical debt incurred after losing coverage. In shutting down the program, a federal judge ruled that the work requirements intentionally undermined the purpose of the Medicaid program which is providing medical assistance to those who could not afford it.

When similar work requirement go into effect nationally next year, the Urban Institute estimates that up to 3 million people will lose Medicaid solely because they cannot navigate the certification process . All of this begs the question: Why should Pennsylvania do the dirty work of implementing a policy that will predictably strip health insurance from eligible residents? People are on Medicaid for two reasons.

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They are poor — making no more than 133% of the poverty level — and they have no other vehicle to get medical care. No one is getting cancer to live large off checks meant to pay for chemotherapy. States need to go further than efforts to lessen the damage and ensure that their citizens are not harmed by the new rules.

They need to stand up and say no. This month four states — Oregon, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Washington — did just that. They sued the Trump administration in federal court directly challenging the legality of federal Medicaid work requirements and the financial penalties states face if they refuse to implement them. Gov. Josh Shapiro and the state of Pennsylvania should join that lawsuit.

The Keystone State should not let itself become an instrument of a federal policy that threatens to strip health insurance from people. In the meantime, the governor should announce a moratorium on disenrolling Pennsylvanians under the requirements while litigation is pending, as well as issuing a statement that he will not remove anyone from the rolls until the case is resolved.

If the federal government insists that Pennsylvania implement these requirements before courts have resolved their legality, the governor should seek an emergency injunction authorizing Pennsylvania to maintain coverage for all beneficiaries while legal challenges proceed. The Keystone State should not let itself become an instrument of a federal policy that threatens to strip health insurance from people simply because they can’t navigate a complicated reporting system. Working to mitigate the harm the new Medicaid work requirements create is good. Preventing them from happening altogether is better.