In Book V of Solvej Balle’s series, the loopers settle into November 18th as a more permanent home.

a post-Halloween period when the cold and dark have lost their occult shimmer and winter seems imminent. Fittingly, it’s the date at the center of Solvej Balle’s blockbuster “On the Calculation of Volume” series, a seven-part story about a woman, Tara, who becomes trapped in a repeating day.

New Directions has been releasing the English translations, from the Danish, since 2024;. The books follow Tara from relative isolation in Book I to a bustling community of other November 18th inmates by the end of. That segment broke off with a revelation: Thomas, Tara’s husband, who exists in linear history rather than her formless eddy, somehow contacts her. It’s about time!

Also read Tokenized Take-Two Tops Nvidia in DEX Volume Amid GTA VI Launch

Book V picks up in the fictional French town where Tara and Thomas used to live together, and readers can expect yet another turn in the kaleidoscope of their relationship. The “loopers” or “returners” also seem to be entering a new phase—of contemplation, acceptance, and even nesting—as they settle into November 18th as a more permanent home. Balle, who lives on a tiny island off the coast of Denmark, is not in a rush.

Her books drift episodically from topic to topic: marital loneliness, environmental collapse, the formation of groups and societies, the uses of language. Tara tends to focus intently on a particular facet of the chronological loop—how household goods behave, say—and then to abruptly fall down a different rabbit hole: what “history” consists of, where to find snow. One thread that I’ve enjoyed tracking through the series has been Tara’s oscillation between inwardness and interchange with the people around her.

Advertisement

Early on, she tries confiding in Thomas; then, when reëxplaining her situation anew each morning grows too painful, she entrusts her thoughts to notebooks. Eventually, after more castaways turn up, she resumes a sort of social life, getting into debates and discussions, and her interlocutors’ voices wend their way into her diary entries. With so many other loopers around, Tara reflects, writing is no longer a way for her to keep herself company. It’s a way to be alone.

Tara’s narration is intensely subjective though not especially personal; she’s not defined by her past, quirks, taste, or repertoire of cultural references. Balle’s point seems to be that a certain experiential luminousness gets suffocated when our lives are constantly “overtaken by events. ” Inside the 18th, no one is heroic or villainous, no one goes mad or commits murder or restarts the clock by force of will, and yet these are achingly passionate books, especially the passages about Thomas.

They evoke the fragility and contingency of what most human beings take for granted. The series’ relative equanimity might feel out of synch with today’s algorithmically inflamed emotions. But death—ever present in the books’ stillness and melancholy—is haunting enough without italicization. Put this one next to other literary proddings at the nature of time which found a large audience: Sheila Heti’s “.

” Set in a mythical village in Poland, the story starts at the beginning of the First World War and spans roughly eight decades. ,” by the explorer Kim Stanley Robinson, is also out on the 1st. It’s the book Jia Tolentino has been most looking forward to reading this fall.

Advertisement

“Reading about extreme weather,”, “is a wonderful way to flood oneself with the appropriate amount of fear both of and for our earthly home. ”