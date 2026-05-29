On's Latest and Most Inventive Shoe With Loewe Is Surprisingly Still in Stock — Shop While You Can

The never-before-seen Cloudtilt Hi gives the sock sneaker trend a new athletic identity.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.and premium Spanish maison can’t seem to get enough of each other — the result being a constantly updated roster of technical-meets-lifestyleThe Best Dress Shoes for Men Will Keep You Suave and Blister-Free, From Work to the Happy Hour Spotted on the runways and Jonathan Anderson’s feet alike, the buzziest collaborative sneaker models from the two sartorial giants have included the hero Cloudtilt, the Cloudventure, and the Cloudsolo: all unified by subtle co-branded touches, a hyper-obsessive attention to detail, and steep price tags.for certain is that this style is guaranteed to go the way of the Dodo in mere weeks, since many sizes are already plagued by “Notify Me” verbiage.

Also: The stepper’s shape offers a myriad of possibilities for wear, no matter if you’re taking it on your next hike, adjusting those speed laces before hitting a workout, or letting the ankle-swathing shoe power all your street-style equations from now on. Like On’s other beloved releases, this one is boosted by CloudTec Phase cushioning, which utilizes sequentially compressing “cloud” pods that add both pep and fluidity to your step.

Regular laces accompany no-tie ones for an easy switch traditionalists will appreciate; a recycled polyester mesh upper, meanwhile, grants the breathability you deserve in steamy weather. Loewe is no stranger to high-tops and has, in fact, revived them during past Fashion Weeks — in the form of the Ballet Runner, as early as the summer 2025 season.

Boasting only two colorway options , the Cloudtilt Hi reads more versatile and activity-ready than its Loewe predecessor. Yes, you’ll turn every head in the city with it, but the kick also manages to go beyond good looks with performance-driven specs that are a natural part of On’s DNA.

‘s most inventive product launch to date. But should you want to flash your ankles with the help of thePlanning to level up your athleisure game with On’s latest and greatest, from head to toe?

We’d be remiss not to point you to another of its partnerships that needs to be on your radar and credit card history:‘s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP. For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority.

Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis, and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items.

Since 1910, WWD — often referred to as “the fashion bible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail, and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and trend coverage continues to be a trustworthy resource for both fashion insiders and consumers alike.

Our shopping editors continue to uphold WWD’s editorial standards and values with quality, expert-backed product selections. is a Senior Commerce Writer at WWD. Previously, she worked at ELLE DECOR as an assistant digital editor, covering all things luxury, culture, and lifestyle through a design lens. Her bylines over the past five years have appeared in USA Today, Baltimore Sun, Teen Vogue, Boston Globe, Food & Wine, and more.

Prior to joining ELLE DECOR, Datskovska learned the ins and outs of e-commerce at Mashable, where she tested products, covered tentpole sales, and curated gift guide roundups. She graduated from NYU with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and international relations.

Datskovska regularly reports on the season’s best footwear collaborations and how toHead To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerVideo: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen AtkinWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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