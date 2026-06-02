On Prime Video, Guy Ritchie's Young Sherlock Reinvents Arthur Conan Doyle's Antihero

Explore the story of Guy Ritchie's Young Sherlock, a prequel set in Victorian England that showcases Arthur Conan Doyle's antihero as a rebellious teen in Oxford. Pritamine say

Young Sherlock follows a raw and rebellious version of the famous detective by Guy Ritchie as it explores his time as a student in Oxford.

The story features a conspiracy with global implications and involves solving Holmes' first murder case. The show stars Dónal Finn as support and eventual enemy of the titular character, James Moriarty. It serves as an unexpected leading light in the world of period dramas. The story starts in the 19th century and references Baker Street as the famous fictional address.

In the 21st century, the mystery genre and Sherlock Holmes are reinventions of the anti-hero. The show involves characters like John Watson, Napoleon of Crime, and Sherlock Holmes as a modern version in the series. The show gives an idea of Holmes' early career based on Arthur Conan Doyle's stories and novels, with its main protagonist being James Moriarty, eventually turned into a sworn enemy





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Young Sherlock Guy Ritchie BBC Sherlock Holmes Arthur Conan Doyle Victorian England

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