The Greek island of Mykonos honored its matriarchal heritage with a celebration of St. Catherine, considered a symbol of courage and wisdom for generations of its women.

Long before the cruise ships arrived, Mykonos was run by its poor and iron-willed women. On Wednesday, the Greek island honored them on the feast day of St. Catherine.

Mykonos, now a playground for wealthy travelers, hasn’t forgotten its hardscrabble origins when men left to join fishing crews or work in commercial shipping while women managed its modest and traditionally Orthodox Christian society. More than 17 centuries after her death, St. Catherine of Alexandria is celebrated here as a bond with that past.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“She represents us as women,” said Anna Athymariti, head of the Mykonos Women’s Cultural and Folklore Association. Founded in 1979, the group chose St. Catherine as its patron in recognition of her courage and wisdom.