On Election Day, here are 5 things to watch in the San Diego region

Votes are set to decide pivotal races for elected office, the future of local government budgets and a number of statewide ballot measures.

player ready... This election cycle is coming to a close on Tuesday for the San Diego region, with a host of races set to decide the future of local governments, state policy and even control of Congress.

California’s biggest race this cycle is an open race to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom. But in deep-blue California, the race has become a bit of a sideshow, as Democrat Xavier Becerra is favored to win over Republican Steve Hilton. In San Diego County, voters are to set to decide pivotal races for elected office, the future of government budgets and a number of statewide ballot measures.

Also read San Diego County prepared for influx of poll watchers on Election Day

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s efforts to force California to set aside thousands of ballots from people the federal government claims are not citizens. Authorities also evacuated the county Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa for a few hours Monday afternoon after someone discovered an unattended briefcase in the lobby, authorities said.

The sheriff’s bomb team scanned the item and determined it was safe, and took an explosives-detection dog through the building, sheriff’s officials said. Three of this cycle’s biggest races are overlapping in North County, the purplest area of the San Diego region. North County hosts one of California’s most competitive races for Congress.

Democrat Marni von Wilpert is running against Republican Jim Desmond in the 48th Congressional District, which was redrawn last year by Democrats through temporary, redistricted maps backed by voters. Momentum has been on von Wilpert’s side in the race’s final weeks. She holds a firm lead in the polls, and Democrats have spentRepublican Rep. Darrell Issa currently holds the seat.

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He declined to run for re-election, facing a stiffer competition from Democrats thanks to the new maps. Former San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott is running foragainst Kristie Bruce-Lane, a businesswoman and former Olivenhain water official. The seat – California Senate District 40 – spans from East County and northern environs of San Diego through Escondido, San Marcos and Valley Center. The seat is currently held by state Sen.

Brian Jones, California’s highest-ranking Republican. Jones cannot run again due to term limits. The election could prove to be close: Bruce-Lane and another Republican candidate won 52% of the vote in June’s primary. Republicans had a solid showing in the primary for another key race to represent North County on the Board of Supervisors.

Jones has outraised Democrat challenger Kyle Krahel by a considerable margin. Jones and another Republican also won 57% in the primary, outperforming Krahel and other left-leaning candidates in precincts where Democrats have a plurality of voters. At the Registrar of Voters in Kearny Mesa, workers extract mail-in ballots for the 2026 General Election. Embattled San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria isn’t on the ballot Tuesday.

But multiple City Council races are proving to be a temperature check on how voters feel about a city government increasingly marked by budget mismanagement and other controversies. City Councilmember Henry Foster, who represents southeastern San Diego in District 4, is this cycle’s most vulnerable incumbent even though he’s been a leading critic of Gloria on key issues.

Foster only won 41% of the vote in June’s primary, though it was enough to advance along with Martha Abraham, a neonatal nurse. are splitting support between Foster and Abraham. The Municipal Employees Association, which represents more than 40% of city workers, is backing Foster, while the city’s firefighters union is backing Abraham. A different dynamic is playing out in this cycle’s other top council race.

Bailey, a former Republican turned independent, argues that Crosby, a Democrat, would continue a widely maligned status quo at City Hall. Crosby has looked to cast Bailey as an ally of real estate interests and Republicans, and says his proposal to make steep cuts to city staffing would cause disruptions to public services. For San Diego County government, the outcome of a pair of ballot measures holds big consequences for the future.

County voters are set to decide whether to rewrite the county’s charter and raise the countywide sales tax rate by a half-cent. If passed, the charter rewrite would effectively hand the Board of Supervisors greater power to steer the county’s vast bureaucracy. The measure does that in multiple ways. Supervisors would be allowed to stay in office for three terms instead of the current two-term limit.

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Supervisors would also be given power to confirm and remove a wider number of county staff. If the sales tax measure is successful, it would bring in as much as $450 million in new annual revenue for the county. County leaders would use that money to blunt the impacts of federal cuts and stricter rules for social services programs.

Other tranches of money would fund public safety and plans to build a plant to treat sewage flowing through the Tijuana River. Election workers count mail-in ballots for the 2026 General Election. Voters in South County will decide who controls the mayor’s office in three cities: Chula Vista, National City and Imperial Beach. But of those, only in National City are voters staring down a local government on the risk of insolvency.

Officials have warned National City could be broke by 2030 if nothing is done to stabilize the city’s budget. With a budget crisis raging, longtime Mayor Ron Morrison declined to seek re-election earlier this year, triggering a bitter fight for control of the city’s future. Multiple candidates are gunning to replace Morrison, though Councilmembers Marcus Bush and Jose Rodriguez are considered the leaders.

Morrison has thrown his support behind Bush, while Rodriguez has the backing of many South Bay Democratic leaders as well as key labor unions. There’s no silver bullet to keep the city from reaching the brink, but Bush and Rodriguez have most notably clashed on how to overhaul the city’s system for taxing local businesses. Long a figure in local Republican politics, Rep.

Carl DeMaio is looking to leave a mark on all of California this election.a voter ID system in CaliforniaDeMaio’s powerhouse conservative group, Reform California, gathered signatures to get voter ID on the ballot. Right-leaning billionaires and other wealthy donors have given the effort considerable financial backing. Publicly, the campaign for voter ID has billed the measure as a bipartisan, common-sense way to ensure election integrity.

They argue the ballot measure is a thinly-veiled effort to make voting more difficult in California and disenfranchise low-income people and marginalized groups. Though a growing force in state Republican politics, DeMaio is also looking to exert his influence in multiple local elections. Reform California has been the lead opponent of the two ballot measures to rewrite the county’s charter and raise the countywide sales tax rate.

DeMaio has also been a key backer of Jones, the Republican candidate for supervisor in North County, and Bruce-Lane, the Republican candidate in Senate District 40.