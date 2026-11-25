UCLA and Indiana tumbled after upset losses, leaving the Big Ten with a single projected playoff spot, while Tennessee passed Alabama in the SEC.

The Big Ten would be a one-bid league if the College Football Playoff opened this week, the result of upset losses by UCLA and Indiana that sent them tumbling down the rankings released Tuesday night.

Indiana dropped six spots to No. 14 after its upset loss, leaving the conference that has produced the past three national champions with just a single spot in the 12-team playoff if it began this week. UCLA tumbled five spots to No. 9. That puts more focus on who will play in the conference title game in two weeks, where the Big Ten automatic and maybe only spot in the playoff will be won.

Also read Big Ten Championship Scenarios: How UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Iowa, USC, Ohio State Can Clinch

Big Ten Teams Miss Playoff Cut

No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 Iowa, two Big Ten teams that moved up slightly, still would be on the outside looking in. Oregon would be replaced in the bracket by Group of Six team Boise State, which was not in the committee top 25 but was still ranked the best of those teams. In the Southeastern Conference, Alabama fell three spots to No. 6.

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The Crimson Tide, ranked third over the past two rankings, saw their strength of schedule get battered after a win over Chattanooga of the FCS, along with other results that dampened their resume. But that just reshuffled things, allowing Tennessee, with an identical 9-2 record, to finally move into the same four-team pod with Alabama.

Under the committee principles, that allows it to place the teams side by side and consider Tennessee 26-10 win over the Crimson Tide five weeks ago. With that in the mix, the Volunteers jumped four spots to No. 5. Georgia and Utah stayed steady in the top two spots. At No. 3 was Texas, which moved up two notches and would give the SEC four teams, two with byes, in the projected 12-team bracket.

SEC Pod Shift Boosts Tennessee

No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Alabama followed. The Big 12 would have three teams: BYU stayed steady at No. 10 and Texas Tech moved off the bubble into the No. 11 spot, with the 12th spot going to unranked Boise State. No. 7 Miami and No. 8 Wake Forest of the Atlantic Coast Conference rounded out the top 12. The Ducks would be on the outside looking in, replaced by Boise State.

Among the few areas of stability, Oregon and Iowa moved up slightly but still would be on the outside looking in. Georgia and Utah took the top two spots in yet another tumultuous rankings rollout. The Crimson Tide fell into the same four-team pod with Tennessee, allowing the committee to use their head-to-head matchup, a 26-10 Tennessee win, to place the Volunteers ahead of the Tide. Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here.

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Visit the Top 25 here and see AP full college football coverage here. Big Ten Championship Scenarios: How UCLA, Indiana, Oregon, Iowa, USC, Ohio State Can Clinch.