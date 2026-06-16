On a mission to accelerate regional transformation: Global Tech Weekend Tbilisi returns on June 19-21

This summer, Georgia will host a wide range of technology, cultural, educational, and business events.

This summer, Georgia will host a wide range of technology, cultural, educational, and business events. Global Tech Weekend Tbilisi 2026 stands out as the platform where all of these worlds intersect.

Returning for its biggest edition yet, the region's leading technology movement is expected to welcome more than 10,000 attendees across three days. From June 19 to 21, venues across Tbilisi will become hubs for learning, collaboration, innovation, and new business opportunities. Whether participants come from startups, established companies, investment funds, creative industries, academia, or the public sector, they can expect to leave with new insights, valuable connections, and fresh inspiration.

The scale and diversity of the program are what make this promise possible. It is a city-wide series of networking events, lectures, workshops, conferences, and cultural experiences that brings together globally recognized brands, industry leaders, founders, investors, creators, and innovators.

"Compared to last year, we are hosting twice as many international guests, and there are clear reasons behind this decision. We want the Georgian audience to meet the people who are driving some of the world's most influential projects. We know that local tech ecosystems cannot evolve without synchronizing with global experience and staying connected to international trends.

As regional transformation remains one of our main goals, we believe that knowledge exchange is one of the most powerful ways to achieve it.

" says Jaba Kikvidze, Co-Founder of the movement. On the opening day, you will probably see GTWT 2026 badges all across Tbilisi because events will be hosted by partner companies in hotels, co-working spaces, universities, and cultural institutions throughout the whole city. More than 80 events are scheduled for this day alone, including workshops, conferences, private working sessions, networking gatherings, and educational talks.

The full event schedule is available on, the iconic former Coca-Cola facility that has become one of the city's most recognizable creative hotspots, will host the main event of GTWT 2026. For one day, the venue will be transformed into sectored pavilions hosting conferences, exhibitions, networking experiences, and interactive activities. Guests will be welcomed from 11:00 AM and participate in programming until 11:00 PM.

The conference program will focus on ten major themes:Alongside keynote presentations, panel discussions, and fireside chats, attendees will have access to a variety of networking spaces, experiential zones, and relaxation areas designed to encourage meaningful interactions and help with cozy rest throughout the day. The diversity of experiences ensures that every attendee, regardless of industry or background, can find opportunities that match their interests.

The final day offers participants an opportunity to slow down, reflect on the previous two days, and continue networking in a more informal setting. The program will focus on cultural experiences, community gatherings, and informal business meetings throughout Tbilisi, culminating in the official closing ceremony and a cocktail party that will continue late into the evening. Google, Apple, Revolut, Nike, and Fuckup Nights are among the international brands represented at Global Tech Weekend Tbilisi 2026.

The speaker lineup includes experts, founders, investors, executives, artists, and innovators from around the world. Abhishek Das, PhD — Concentric AI / Googlehttps://gtwt.ge/ Global Tech Weekend Tbilisi 2026 is supported by more than 150 partners from across industries, including TBC, STUDIO LIBERTY, City Mall, Wissol, Solana, Cellfie, SMH Sports, Setanta, Forbes, and many others.

"The event series has become more diverse than ever, and the growth in our partner ecosystem reflects that. We are excited that every industry represented across our stages will also be supported by businesses and organizations that share our vision and commitment to innovation.

" says Medea Janjghava, Head of Partnerships at GTWT 2026. This publication is provided by the client. The text below is a paid press release that is not part of Cointelegraph.com independent editorial content. The text has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.com.

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