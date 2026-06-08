Omnivore Recordings Expands Catalog with Chariot Records Acquisition

Omnivore Recordings has acquired the catalog of Chariot Records, adding regional 1960s-70s hits to its roster. This acquisition follows previous ones and highlights the label's focus on unreleased and newly configured historic music, with a catalog spanning 250 artists and 300-400 active titles.

Omnivore Recordings , a reissue label , recently announced the acquisition of the catalog of Baltimore's Chariot Records , known for regional hits in the mid-1960s and 1970s by artists like Bob Brady and the Con Chords.

This marks the third catalog acquisition for the ADA-distributed label, following Ru-Jac Records and Nighthawk Records. While financial terms were not disclosed, the move underscores Omnivore's strategy of preserving and revitalizing under-exploited musical archives. The label's co-founders, including Glenn Rosenberger and Brad 'B' Pawelski, emphasize that while they are often seen as a reissue company, about half of their releases consist of music that was either previously unreleased or presented in new configurations.

For example, the first Chariot release was a Bob Brady and the Con Chords compilation timed for Record Store Day. Omnivore now manages a roster of roughly 250 artists and maintains between 300 and 400 active titles, with new additions and expiring licensing agreements constantly reshaping the catalog. Notable projects include releasing the first new full-length album in 43 years by the late陛下, a nod to the label's ability to collaborate with key artists.

The label has also issued music stemming from Rosenberger's work on a CBGB documentary, leading to releases by bands omitted from the original soundtrack, such as The Mumps and The Miamis. Another project involved compiling 37 tracks by The Necessaries, a New York City punk/new wave band, with 29 tracks never before released. The partners continue to seek smaller catalog acquisitions that align with their capital and expertise, aiming to unlock economic potential through careful restoration, marketing, and sync licensing.

They acknowledge competition from financial buyers but see an opportunity for partnership due to their hands-on experience in audio restoration and licensing. Their efforts have earned three Grammy nominations, including two wins for Pawelski in the Best Historical Album category, highlighting the label's commitment to quality and preservation





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Omnivore Recordings Chariot Records Catalog Acquisition Reissue Label Bob Brady Record Store Day Glenn Rosenberger Brad Pawelski Ru-Jac Records Nighthawk Records CBGB Grammy

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