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Omniscient Reader's Webtoon Concludes First Season After Six Years, Anime Adaptation Possible in 2027

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Omniscient Reader's Webtoon Concludes First Season After Six Years, Anime Adaptation Possible in 2027
WebtoonAnimeOmniscient Reader
📆5/23/2026 7:31 PM
📰screenrant
17 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 27% · Publisher: 94%

Webtoon's most highly anticipated anime adaptation, Omniscient Reader, has completed its first season. The webnovel offers a more comprehensive story.

Webtoon has many exciting action fantasy titles coming our way as anime adaptations in the near future. One highly anticipated one is Omniscient Reader , which could be looking at a 2027 release.

Its webtoon has just concluded its first season after six years. The web novel also offers a more comprehensive story. Reading the web novel before the anime drops could help follow it. Volume 4 of the Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint web novel is set to hit shelves on July 21, with Volume 5 expected on November 17, 2026

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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