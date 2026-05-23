Omniscient Reader's Webtoon Concludes First Season After Six Years, Anime Adaptation Possible in 2027

Webtoon's most highly anticipated anime adaptation, Omniscient Reader, has completed its first season. The webnovel offers a more comprehensive story.

Webtoon has many exciting action fantasy titles coming our way as anime adaptations in the near future. One highly anticipated one is Omniscient Reader , which could be looking at a 2027 release.

Its webtoon has just concluded its first season after six years. The web novel also offers a more comprehensive story. Reading the web novel before the anime drops could help follow it. Volume 4 of the Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint web novel is set to hit shelves on July 21, with Volume 5 expected on November 17, 2026





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